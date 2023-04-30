ARGYLE — State police have confirmed that the victim of a fatal fire in Argyle earlier this month died from smoke inhalation.

Fire destroyed a home at 3004 Aarons Way on April 2. Police discovered 42-year-old Graham R. Keech deceased in the area of the home damaged by the fire.

Trooper Stephanie O’Neil, state police spokeswoman, said that an autopsy determined that Keech’s cause of death was asphyxia due to inhalation of smoke and heated products of combustion. Toxicology reports are still outstanding.

The fire appeared to have originated in the back southeast corner of the home. Several area departments responded to the fire at around 4 a.m. including Cossayuna, Argyle, Greenwich, Hartford, Hebron and Middle Falls. Argyle EMS and Cambridge EMS also responded to the scene along with the Washington County fire coordinator and Department of Emergency Services. The blaze was under control in about 15 minutes but firefighters spent several more hours overhauling the scene.

There was no information on a cause for the fire. The investigation is open and ongoing and no additional information is available, police said.

Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol deferred comment to state police.