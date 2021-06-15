Autopsy confirms drowning cause of death

LAKE GEORGE — An autopsy has confirmed that asphyxiation due to drowning was the cause of a Bronx man’s death in Lake George on Saturday, according to police.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene of Shepard Park Beach just before 6 p.m. for a report of a person in the water in distress.

A Niskayuna resident jumped in and dove below the surface of the water, according to police. The person located the victim and pulled him to the surface of the water. Other people attempted to perform CPR until police arrived.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Emmanuel. Police said his legal identification lists only one name. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Emmanuel had been swimming with two friends when the incident occurred.

