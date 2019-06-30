GLENS FALLS — Local coroners and police will again be able to have autopsies performed at Glens Falls Hospital starting in July, saving Warren and Washington counties tens of thousands of dollars annually going forward.
Postmortem examinations ordered by coroners have not been done at Glens Falls Hospital since 2015, when the only local pathologist who was performing them retired.
That resulted in police, funeral homes and coroners having to go to Albany Medical Center, which took more time and cost more. Those costs rose dramatically last fall, when Albany Med hiked the price per autopsy from $860 to $2,000.
The increase prompted coroners in Warren and Washington counties to seek cheaper alternatives, and they were able to work out a contract with Albany-based forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Sikirica to come to Glens Falls Hospital to do autopsies when needed,
Sikirica is considered the region's foremost forensic pathologist, performing autopsies in most suspicious deaths and virtually all suspected homicides in the region.
Warren County Coroner Terry Comeau said the counties worked to change the system after Albany Med's price increase last year. (Hospital administrators had said the increases were needed to cover the hospital's costs.)
He said the counties will save about $800 per autopsy compared to Albany Med's fees, which adds up to tens of thousands of dollars with the average of 100 to 150 autopsies in the two counties annually.
That also does not factor in the costs of travel to and from Albany for those involved in the investigations that led to requests for autopsies.
"It's a big cost in terms of time and money," Comeau said. "It will save funeral directors three hours (in travel to Albany) for each autopsy."
Washington County Coroner Robert Lemieux said Sikirica also has a contract to perform autopsies for Saratoga County coroners at Saratoga Hospital.
Lemieux said police, coroners and funeral home directors were all happy about the change.
"It will make a huge difference, both in savings and time-wise," Lemieux said.
Glens Falls Hospital spokeswoman Katelyn Cinzio said the morgue space needed just minor work to be ready to go for procedures as soon as Monday.
"This partnership is a win-win for both the counties and the hospital," she said.
Coroners order autopsies when a death is considered suspicious, or with possible drug overdoses or other unexplained deaths. The increase in drug overdose deaths stemming from the opioid crisis resulted in significantly more autopsies.
