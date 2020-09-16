Auto shops brace for lift of inspection mandate

Those shops were deemed essential by the state, so they've remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the inspection requirement suspended, many shops saw between a 30% and 60% drop in business from March through June, Bombardiere said.

And, more importantly, a lag in inspections could mean more cars with safety issues are on the roadways when they otherwise would have been flagged for repairs, he said.

"You've got six months worth of cars that haven't been inspected that should have been inspected, and who knows what kind of danger those cars are right now," Bombardiere said. "There could be some that are dangerous and some that are routine inspections."

He continued: "If our businesses are open and functioning, there's no reason people couldn't get their car inspected."

A chance to reconsider inspections?

John Corlett, AAA Northeast's director of public and government affairs, said the current situation could be a chance for New York to reexamine its inspection system and determine whether the annual requirement is still necessary.

"I'm not saying we should do away with it, but maybe have a task force take a look at it with members of the service station industry," Corlett said.