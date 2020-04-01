Autism families struggling during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now that they are home all day, Raymond has to try to structure their day and keep a routine as if they were in a school setting.

“Every day is just like a new day, but you never know what is going to happen, what type of mood they’re going to be in and if we’re going to be able to do their work,” she said.

Raymond said she is scared to try to fill in the gaps of educating her children at home. She is not comfortable putting on the teacher hat.

“It’s not good for our family because they do better in school, they listen better in school than at home,” Raymond said. “Brian and I are the comfort, we’re the support system. We’re not the teacher.”

Despite his autism diagnosis, Gavin is a very social child, Raymond said. He has been struggling with not seeing his friends. Andrew prefers to be at school as well.

Kristin Howarth is struggling to educate her 16-year-old twin sons, Gavin and Noah, who have significant language and cognitive deficits due to autism. Both of them use speech-generating devices to communicate. They both have a one-on-one aide at their schools.