Autism Expo opens new doors for families

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Noah Howarth sat on a couch with his peers to escape the excitement and noise of the vendors in the auditorium.

His mother, Kristin Howarth of Queensbury, approached him with a framed single-page poem.

Howarth said her 18-year-old non-verbal, or "unreliably verbal," son wrote a poem with the program the family attends weekly in Westchester County.

"What they do is called 'spelling to communicate.' It takes the fine motor aspect of speaking and turns it into gross motor skills, which is easier, using a letter board. He wrote this poem with Judy's (the instructor) help just on Wednesday and I'm so proud I just have to show it off," Howarth said.

Howarth said Noah and his twin brother were both diagnosed with autism at 2 years old and have remained in special education courses with "infantile curriculum."

"My boys are really actually pretty smart, they just need a vehicle to get there," she said.

Howarth and her husband are the founders of the Upstate NY Autism Alliance, which focuses on creating social and physical activities for children and teens diagnosed with autism.

"We were meeting families after our boys were diagnosed who were in the same situation looking for services and we couldn't find many, so we said why don't we just create some?" Howarth explained.

She said they focus mainly on events outside of school and more recently on the physical programs offered after finding the kids tended to become more sedentary and isolated with little physical activity.

Andrew Paolano of Glens Falls recognized a similar problem when he graduated from high school.

Paolano said he founded the Young Adult Social Group four years ago, after finding himself in search of friends to combat the loneliness he experienced after school.

"I wanted to make more friends while giving back to the community as well and help others," he said.

The group is always open to new members over 18 and has grown from five people at its inception to now 25 to 30 regular, returning members.

Paolano said anyone with a disability can join and attend group outings such as trips to Sky Zone, snow tubing, bowling, picnics at parks and holiday parties.

"I just love seeing everyone making friends in a happy, fun and safe environment. I feel like we don't have stuff like this available," he said.

Julie Marks, the lead organizer of Saratoga Springs Autism Expo, recognized this need when she began the event 10 years ago.

"In my professional life, I was continuously contacted by families looking for services and service providers, and another colleague of mine at the Parent Network was seeing the same thing. So we put our heads together and realized it would be great to have a one-stop shop for available services," Marks said of the expo's beginnings.

When it began, the event was held at the Skidmore College intermural gym, however she said they quickly outgrew that space within two years.

The expo was put on hold due to COVID, but returned with a smaller number of vendors allowed to participate this year.

"We capped it at 50 exhibitors this year, but our last event before COVID, in 2019, we had over 90 tables," Marks said.

She spoke highly of the artwork set up in a gallery before entering the main auditorium.

"All these pieces were done by individuals with autism. Living Resources runs a program called the Carriage House Arts Program and they just do a phenomenal job," she said pointing out an acrylic painting of a seated ballerina.

Marks and Howarth were also both excited about the sensory room that was available to attendees this year.

Amy Catalfamo, owner of Sensory tOT Spot in Malta, designed the room for the first time this year.

"We designed our sensory room today to be calming and really stimulate all the senses for our kiddos. We added sensory lights and some beanbag chairs for soft seating. We also have a sensory sequin board as well, so hopefully there is something in there for all the kiddos that need it," Catalfamo said.

Catalfamo is an occupational therapist who began her own business in March 2021 after gaining experience working in the community traveling to family homes and day care centers.

State Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, also stopped by the expo to show his appreciation for some of the local standout organizations by handing out certificates of merit.

Among the recipients of the senator's certificates were a group of Skidmore College psychology students who staffed the large arts and crafts tables set up to engage guests with some fun activities while they explored the vendor tables.

"There is actually a professor there that runs a whole course centered around the expo, with events that run during the two weeks surrounding the expo," Marks told the senator.

Tedisco said he believes programs like this "open so many doors."

"More and more doors are opening up because of programs like this and the new concepts being introduced," he said.

