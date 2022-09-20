Authors kick off National Banned Book Week with library readings

GLENS FALLS — Book banning is wrong whether it comes from the left or the right.

That is the message conveyed by Barbara Lombardo, a journalism professor and retired Saratogian editor, during an event Monday evening at Crandall Public Library to kick off National Banned Book Week called “Defending the Freedom to Read and Write.”

Lombardo joined six authors who read excerpts of challenged or banned books. The goal was to recognize the value of literature, increase public awareness of censorship and to encourage action to preserve access to books deemed too controversial to sit on shelves.

“When books are banned, opportunities to better understand each other and the world around us are scuttled,” Lombardo said. “And when a child or adult recognize themselves in a character or theme of a banned book, the not-so-subtle message to them is ‘there is something wrong with you.’”

Around the country, people who seek to restrict the availability of books are running for office, school boards and local governments, Lombardo said. Librarians have been hounded, bullied and fired.

“Most of us agree that there is a certain age appropriateness for certain material. Most of us agree there’s reasons for parents to want to know what their children are reading,” she said. “But more of us need to be alert to those who are forcing their values and their fears on everyone.”

About 20 people attended the free event in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room during a rainstorm Monday evening.

Dan Berggren, an educator and musician, sang two songs he wrote for the occasion. His second song, “Free to Read!,” included the titles of many publications on the list of challenged and banned books.

Rachel R. Baum, a librarian, read from Jeanette Winter’s “The Librarian of Basra,” a children’s book challenged in school districts in New York, Illinois and Texas.

“They felt that it was too violent because it talked about war and because they felt it gloried Islam,” Baum explained. “And the only mention of Islam is in the beginning, which says, ‘in the Quran, the first thing God said to Muhammed was read.’”

Author and retired English professor Pam Collins read excerpts from Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” She called Morrison one of the most important authors of our age.

Based on a true story, “Beloved” explains how an enslaved woman kills her own children rather than see them captured.

“She’s been banned for slavery, sex, violence, racism and ghosts, even being called ‘moral sewage,’” said Collins, adding that the book is unflinchingly honest and excruciatingly poignant.

Lale Davidson, who read sections of Margaret Atwood's “The Handmaid’s Tale,” spoke about the war being waged on women’s bodies with the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The book has been banned in Texas and Kansas, she said.

“It’s been a widespread, age-old motif,” Davidson said. “The control of women and babies has been a feature of every repressive regime on the planet.”

Author Patricia Nugent read excerpts from the 1947 “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.” Nugent said she was stunned to find out the publication was on the list of the most challenged or banned books.

“The most commonly voiced reason for challenging this book is Anne’s few entries about her body parts and longing for intimacy, with brief confessions about her attraction to a female friend and lots of boys,” Nugent said. “Another reason given for banning the book is that the tragic story of this engaging girl has been called ‘too depressing’ or a ‘downer’ for young readers.

“Yes, genocide is a real drag, especially for those being exterminated,” she added.

Jan Marin Tramontano read from the book “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien, which has been taken off the shelves in school districts in Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania for its graphic nature and obscenities.

Tramontano said the book was brilliantly conceived.

“War is in our news every single day, and everyone sees it, and everyone knows what’s going on in Ukraine,” she said, “and yet this book that has been so valued by so many people is being pulled off shelves because it is obscene, when in fact, what is really obscene is war.”

After the event, the authors and audience discussed ways to fight censorship. The 20 audience members received a bookmark with a list of ways to free banned books.

From the audience, Rod Driscoll, a retired educator, said that the majority of people don’t want books banned.

“The book burners and the folks that want to turn the clock back have always been in a minority in the country, and are right now, a very vocal minority, a very motivated minority," he said. "And our political system unfortunately amplifies the voices of vocal minorities.”

Audience members were urged to educate themselves about censorship, host an at-home free library, buy and read banned books, form a banned book club, give them as gifts, support independent bookstores, join organizations that defend the First Amendment, run for school boards, volunteer at local libraries, donate to arts organizations, write letters to newspaper editors, and finally, ask candidates hard questions and vote accordingly.

“If the majority that wants progress turns out and votes and speaks up,” Driscoll added, “we can defeat this.”