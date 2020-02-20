You are the owner of this article.
Authorities warn of new mail scam thanks to 99-year-old who saw through it
Authorities warn of new mail scam thanks to 99-year-old who saw through it

A 99-year-old Granville woman helped alert Washington County officials to what they believe was a new scam targeting the elderly.

The woman received a mailing from a company that informed her that she had a $100 savings "reward" and that she should call a toll-free number for more information.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office said she called the number and was told that that she could access the $100 being held for her by paying a $1.90 fee by credit card, debit card or bank withdrawal.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the woman did not give any information, recognizing that giving out account information to someone she doesn't know could lead to money being stolen from her. She then contacted Jordan's office.

"How many older people who are not alert will be taken in by this offer?" she asked in a letter to Jordan. "These people could get into their bank accounts."

The information was sent to the woman by postcard, though no company or program name was listed on the card. The belief is that by claiming to charge a small fee, they will entice people to give out account information.

A reporter who called the number Wednesday afternoon and asked about the "reward" program was told that a manager would provide more information, but no return call had been received as of Thursday morning.

Jordan said local law enforcement agencies were alerted about the issue, and it would be discussed at local senior center meetings.

Authorities warn residents to never give out bank account, credit account or personal information to solicitors they don't know, or for offers they have not confirmed as valid. If suspecting a scam, contact local police as soon as possible.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

