Authorities try to identify fire victims, seek dentist of victims

WARRENSBURG — Police have not been able to formally identify the two people who died in a house fire on Schroon River Road last week, as the extent of damage has hindered the procedures used to confirm who they are.

Warren County sheriff's officers have no doubt that the bodies pulled from the remnants of the home of Doug and Gail Strodel are the Strodels, but their bodies were burned to the point that dental records are needed for comparison to complete formal identification for death certificates.

As of Monday, sheriff's investigators and the Warren County Coroner's Office have been unable to locate any local dentists that the Strodels may have used.

Sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said county Coroner Connie Goedert has contacted many dental practices around the region, to no avail.

Any dentists who may have treated either of the Strodels was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500 and ask for Sgt. Russ Lail in the Investigative Division.

Stockdale said the Strodels' relatives were notified that the victims are believed to be them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}