Authorities try to identify fire victims, seek dentist of victims

WARRENSBURG — Police have not been able to formally identify the two people who died in a house fire on Schroon River Road last week, as the extent of damage has hindered the procedures used to confirm who they are.
Warren County sheriff's officers have no doubt that the bodies pulled from the remnants of the home of Doug and Gail Strodel are the Strodels, but their bodies were burned to the point that dental records are needed for comparison to complete formal identification for death certificates.
As of Monday, sheriff's investigators and the Warren County Coroner's Office have been unable to locate any local dentists that the Strodels may have used.
Sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said county Coroner Connie Goedert has contacted many dental practices around the region, to no avail.
Any dentists who may have treated either of the Strodels was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500 and ask for Sgt. Russ Lail in the Investigative Division.
Stockdale said the Strodels' relatives were notified that the victims are believed to be them.
"We've notified next of kin pursuant to protocol," he said. "But we can never be 100 percent sure until we are 100 percent sure."
The cause of death for the two victims was found to be smoke inhalation, Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said. An autopsy was performed last week by forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Sikirica.
The investigation into the Dec. 31 fire's cause was continuing Monday, with no word yet on how investigators believe it began. The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control is leading the inquiry.
"There was too much damage for them to draw any conclusions so far," Stockdale said.
The early morning fire at remote 744 Schroon River Road destroyed the two-story home, leaving little but a pile of rubble in the home's basement. The body of a male was found in what was believed to be the rubble of a bedroom, and a female was found near what would have been a back door. The family's dog died as well.
The Strodels were both in their 70s, and Doug Strodel had been suffering from serious health problems that affected his mobility. He had also been using oxygen tanks to help with breathing.
The fire was spotted by a Warren County plow truck driver, and the home was fully engulfed in flames at that point. Firefighters arrived to find little remaining of the structure.
Strodel was a well-known businessman in the Warrensburg area, having operated a hardware store and coin shop, served as a part-time county sheriff's officer and run for a number of town and county elected positions.
