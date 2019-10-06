GLENS FALLS — Acceptance of others and being comfortable with differences was the message from area author and Albany TV news anchor John Gray to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus students Thursday morning.
Gray read to and answered questions from elementary students about his new book, "Keller’s Heart," his second book. The story centers on a semi-autobiographical telling of a deaf child adopting a blind dog, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to animal shelters around the country.
Gray said the main message of the book is to teach kids it’s OK to be different.
“I want them to understand we’re all different. We’re all supposed to be and that’s OK,” Gray said. “It’s the oldest cliché ever — not to judge a book by its cover, but it’s true.”
Gray got the idea from his dog, Keller, a blind and deaf Australian shepherd named after Helen Keller, who came to him completely by chance.
Gray said he was volunteering at a local animal shelter when he came across a dog quarantined from the others while it was adapting to its new surroundings. He said he took a special interest in the dog, who came and rested his head on Gray’s foot at one point, and he called back to the shelter several times to check in and see if he had been adopted yet.
GLENS FALLS — Kensington elementary school students got the opportunity Tuesday morning to h…
Shelter staff eventually asked him if he would like to adopt Keller. Gray was apprehensive at first because he already had two German shepherds and he thought they would pick on Keller.
“I said no at first. I was afraid, but my dogs took to him right away and help him out all the time still. He’s the easiest dog we have. The other dogs are always causing trouble, but he’s easy,” Gray explained to the students.
Gray said his initial response was to assume it would be difficult, but that was doing a disservice to Keller.
You have free articles remaining.
“He was born that way, it wasn’t his fault,” Gray said. “I was so worried about Keller, like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’ll never be able to get around and be happy,’ but he’s absolutely perfect. Don’t assume that if you see somebody who may have a disability that ‘Oh, it must be a terrible life.’”
First-grade student Audrey Harmann, of Glens Falls, said the book was great and her favorite part was hearing about how Keller was finally adopted.
She said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up, so she always loves stories and facts about animals.
Hudson Falls Intermediate School kicked off its Great Kindness Challenge for the fourth year…
Fourth graders Alexis Leland, of Queensbury, and Maddie Oliver, of Glens Falls, said they thought the book was touching and Oliver said she had never considered adopting an animal that may be blind or have a disability.
Principal Patty Balmer said the school brings in authors a few times a year to speak to students and she loved the message in Gray’s book.
“Having the author here helps the kids see that real people write books and that they, too, can write a book and they get a better connection between the book that’s being read and where it came from,” she said.
Alexis, the fourth grader, said she appreciated getting to hear more about the writing process and how Gray came up with his idea.
“I thought it was very interesting and very detailed," Alexis said. "When authors come they tell you about why they wrote it and how.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.