 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Author to read new book about human-canine connection

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — In fulfillment of a promise made to the heavens when her puppy suffered a near-fatal accident, local author Patricia Nugent, who lives in Hadley, has published a book about her experiences with this unwanted gift that became her beloved companion and muse.

After a long career in public school administration, Nugent was looking forward to retirement. But then she was gifted a puppy by a well-meaning colleague. She neither wanted nor needed this puppy. Until she almost lost her. 

The book is the story of how healing can come from unexpected sources. It explores the human-canine connection and the divinity found in everyday lives.

More than seven years in the writing, “Healing with Dolly Lama: Finding God in Dog” is Nugent’s third book. 

Nugent will read her book at noon Sunday at the Presbyterian New-England Congregational Church in Saratoga Springs. The theme of the reading is “Angels Among Us,” and 20% of all book sales will be donated to Community Outreach Court, a local project assisting homeless people charged with nonviolent offenses.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News