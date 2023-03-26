QUEENSBURY — Award-winning author Tara Stillions Whitehead will speak Monday as part of the college’s Writers Project series.

The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the college’s Visual Arts Gallery in Dearlove Hall on the Queensbury campus.

Stillions Whitehead’s work has been published in numerous award-winning journals, magazines and anthologies. She is assistant professor of film, video and digital media production at Messiah University, where she is also a faculty member for the renowned Young Writers Workshop.

Her essay, “The Mother Must Die and Other Lies Fairy Tales Told Me,” was designated as a notable essay in the Best American Essays 2022 anthology. Her stories were included in Wigleaf’s Top 50 in 2021 and 2022 and she was nominated for Best of the Net, Best Small Fictions, the Pushcart Prize and AWP Intro Journals Award.

She is author of three books, “Blood Histories,” “The Year of the Monster” and the upcoming “They More Than Burned,” and was featured in multiple sessions at the recent Association of Writers and Writing Programs creative writing conference in Seattle.

The Writers Project series continues April 17 with Stephen Sexton and Leontia Flynn speaking via Zoom and graduating Creative Writing students from SUNY Adirondack presenting May 1