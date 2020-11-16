Author releases new book and opens shop

GLENS FALLS — Matthew Rozell’s new book tells the story of Francis S. Currey, a soldier from Selkirk who fought in World War II.

Currey was a member of the Army's 30th Infantry Division and a Medal of Honor recipient who had a G.I. Joe doll created in his likeness. Currey died in October 2019.

“He was an orphan, and at age 19, he found himself in Europe as a replacement soldier,” Rozell said. “On Dec. 21, 1944, he did some pretty amazing things. He saved a handful of American soldiers; he knocked out at least one German tank. He did it over the course of like four or five hours.”

The GI Joe action figure is on display in Rozell’s new store on the third floor of the Shirt Factory on Lawrence Street in Glens Falls.

He is splitting the space, Suite 308, with his 20-year-old daughter, Mary Rozell, a college student and budding photographer. She will use half the space as her photography studio. Her photography can be viewed at maryrozellphoto.com.

Rozell has sold his books at the Shirt Factory’s holiday sales in past years, where he occupied a table in the hallway. The new store will hold its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day during Black Friday weekend, Nov. 27-29.