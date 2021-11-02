Author pens children’s book based on his summers in Lake Luzerne

Richard Perkins has taken his childhood summers in Lake Luzerne and turned them into a book series for kids.

“It’s all about a young boy who meets a big salamander, who is much larger than any other salamander would be,” Perkins said from his home in Maine. “And he talks.”

Perkins, who spent his summers visiting his grandparents in Lake Luzerne since 1953, had a collection of salamanders and newts when he, himself, was a young boy.

“I had hundreds of them,” Perkins said.

Now retired from his job as a safety director at a construction company, he has started his own publishing company — Brilliant Kids Book Publishing — and has already written and published two of the five books in the series called “The Salamander King.”

The books touch upon environmentalism, family values and bullying, while also using locations and names from places and people in Lake Luzerne.

Every summer his parents would vacation in Lake Luzerne. His father, Wayne Perkins, grew up in Lake Luzerne, and his grandparents, Lynn and Cecile Perkins were longtime residents.

After 10 days, his parents would go home and leave Perkins with his grandparents. His first book’s subtitle is “Just Like Grandpa Taught Me.”

“I would go out and I would collect little critters,” Perkins said, “and I would come back and Grandpa helped me make an environment for them, and he’d say, 'Richard, you can only watch them for two or three days, then you’ve got to take them right back to their home where you found them.’”

The scenes in the book are set at Stone’s Pond in Lake Luzerne, a place Perkins often visited as a child.

He took long walks with his grandfather as well. During one walk, they heard a really loud noise. His grandfather explained it was a beaver slapping its tail.

“He said, ‘beavers are slapping their tails on the pond to warn other beavers that we are in the area,’” Perkins recalled.

His first two books feature a beaver family. He has also named characters in the books after Fred Gardner, owner of the local IGA Market, and Edie, his wife. They purchased the soda fountain and opened Papa’s Ice Cream Parlor in 1977.

The first book is available on Amazon for $13.99, and the second for $14.99.

“The books not only have a nice story and an interesting story, there’s a massive amount of information in the books about animals, about the environment, about everything,” Perkins said. “And a big part of the book is a strong family and caring and loving for each other.”

