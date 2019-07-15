GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Community Theatre will hold auditions for a dramatic staged reading of “Dead Man's Cell Phone” at 7 p.m. July 29 at the Association for the Blind at 144 Ridge St.
The reading, directed by Janet Williams Davies, is part of GFCT’s commitment to bring new works to the arts community through its Experimental Theatre Company.
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl is a creative comedy that was awarded a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding New Play. The play begins with a man dying while at a café, but his cellphone will not stop ringing. The woman at the next table, Jean, picks up the cellphone and ends up stuck in the middle of all his troubles, meeting his widow Hermia, his mother Mrs. Gottlieb, his mistress, and gets involved with the dead man’s brother.
There are roles for two middle-aged men, three middle-aged women and one older woman.
Tentative rehearsal dates at the American Association for the Blind are Aug. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 15.
Three performances will be held on the following dates:
• 7 p.m. Aug. 19, at Crandall Public Library
• 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Greater Glens Falls Senior Center
• 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Charles R. Wood Theater cabaret space
For character descriptions, visit the GFCT’s website at www.gfcommunitytheatre.org.
For more information, email Janet Davies at janetdavies075@gmail.com.
