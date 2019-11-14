{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls Hospital has announced its 2018 finances, which show that it lost less than in 2017.

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital didn’t lose quite as much money in 2018 as it did in 2017, but the hospital still had a difficult year.

Expenses were $36.6 million more than revenues in 2018.

However, the hospital made $34.8 million by selling off assets and getting the first year of a settlement from Cerner, which was at least partially responsible for the 2017 billing disaster that lost the hospital $38 million.

The end result was that the hospital was only $1.7 million in the red last year. In 2017, the hospital finished $30 million in the red.

“With a continued focus on essential services that only a hospital can provide, the organization’s revenue and expenses nearly broke even in 2018 and the hospital ended the year with a $1.7 million loss from operations. This was due to one-time transactions that had a financial impact in 2018, in addition to continued focus on efficient operations and stabilizing revenue cycle,” hospital officials said in a press release issued Thursday.

According to the annual audited financial report, which was completed on May 20 but not released by the hospital until Thursday, the one-time transactions were mainly the sale of the dialysis service to Dialysis Clinic Inc. The hospital made $24.9 million on the transaction.

It also received $8.8 million from Cerner in 2018 for the first year of a “multifaceted multi-year confidential settlement,” according to the audit. That would suggest the hospital will get another lump sum this year.

Debt increased by $13 million, but more of it was moved to long-term debt.

Hospital officials described the audit as showing a “steadying financial position” and emphasized that the hospital is not in danger of closing.

“We are evolving to ensure the hospital is strong for generations to come, and we are strengthening our financial condition,” Board of Governors Chairman William Powers Jr. said in a statement. “We are supportive of the leadership team and its efforts to build long-term stability by affiliating with Albany Med in 2020.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

