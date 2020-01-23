Audit: Fort Edward school district under 'significant fiscal stress'

A state audit has named the Fort Edward school district as being in “significant fiscal stress,” largely due to the district having to pay back $1.7 million in taxes to the county.
Among the issues cited in a snapshot of the finances are that the district had more than a $2 million gap between total expenses and revenues in the 2018-2019 school year, and it had drained its surplus, according to the report released Thursday by the state Comptroller’s Office.
Fort Edward was one of only four districts statewide to be placed in the “significant fiscal stress” category. Hudson Falls was the only other district in The Post-Star's coverage area to make the fiscal stress list, but it was listed in the lowest level — “susceptible to fiscal stress.”
Fort Edward's large bill is a result of the taxes accrued on the old dewatering plant used during General Electric Co.'s project to dredge PCBs from the Hudson River. After the cleanup was completed, the entity that owned the parcel, WCC, became delinquent on taxes. Washington County made the school district, village and town whole and now the district has to pay back its portion of the bill.
In October, the Fort Edward Board of Education voted to bond up to $1.7 million to cover the costs, and school officials said previously that they planned to tap $600,000 from its fund balance.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said Thursday that this expense had to be included as part of the 2019-2020 budget.
“We have been committing fund balance each year to balance our budget as well. So our fund balance is significantly depleted and we had that debt come onto our books last year,” he said.
The state audit factors into account how much money the district has in its fund balance, whether it is running a deficit in operating expenses, how much money it has on hand and whether it relies extensively on short-term borrowing. The score also assesses other environmental factors, including the district’s poverty rate, tax base and budget support, according to the report. Each of the factors is assigned a score.
Fort Edward had a score of 80 on a 100-point scale with 100 being the most stressed.
Fort Edward had $13.33 million worth of expenses in the 2018-2019 school year. However, its revenues were only $11.15 million. The shortfall was made up with surplus.
The district had a negative $1.5 million its “unassigned” fund balance, which is the surplus account that it is not designated for a specific purpose such as tax assessment challenges or employment benefits. Its total fund balance was also in the red to nearly a negative $42,000, according to the state snapshot of the district’s finances.
Fort Edward also received a high score for environmental stress. The district has a high amount of poverty and low tax base.
To improve its fiscal situation, Ward said the district is advocating for more funding at the state level.
In addition, it has taken other cost-cutting moves. It has eliminated its business official and contracted with the local BOCES to provide that service, which makes it eligible for state aid.
Under the preliminary aid amounts released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Ward said Fort Edward would see a 6% increase — largely because of using BOCES services.
Hudson Falls cited
Hudson Falls had a score of 25, which is the minimum score to trigger the designation of “susceptible to fiscal stress.”
Kevin Polunci, the district's executive director of business and human resources, said this is the third year that the district has been on the list. Its situation has improved, as Hudson Falls had 35 points during the last two years.
“It’s moving in the right direction,” he said.
The district keeps 4% of its operating budget in its unassigned fund balance, according to Polunci.
However, the district has other reserve funds for specific purposes. Polunci said all those reserves make up 8.3% of the district’s total budget and the state would like districts to have 10%.
The district also was faulted for the amount of cash it has on hand at the end of the fiscal year. Polunci said the district is heavily dependent on state aid and, sometimes, there is a timing issue of when the money comes in and when certain bills are due.
