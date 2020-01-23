Audit: Fort Edward school district under 'significant fiscal stress'

Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said Thursday that this expense had to be included as part of the 2019-2020 budget.

“We have been committing fund balance each year to balance our budget as well. So our fund balance is significantly depleted and we had that debt come onto our books last year,” he said.

The state audit factors into account how much money the district has in its fund balance, whether it is running a deficit in operating expenses, how much money it has on hand and whether it relies extensively on short-term borrowing. The score also assesses other environmental factors, including the district’s poverty rate, tax base and budget support, according to the report. Each of the factors is assigned a score.

Fort Edward had a score of 80 on a 100-point scale with 100 being the most stressed.

Fort Edward had $13.33 million worth of expenses in the 2018-2019 school year. However, its revenues were only $11.15 million. The shortfall was made up with surplus.

