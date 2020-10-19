Audit faults Minerva school for overestimating expenses, keeping excessive surplus

MINERVA — Minerva Central School officials overestimated expenses by $2.1 million over a three-year period, causing the district’s surplus to balloon, according to a state audit.
The 100-student district had budgeted to spend a total of $15.755 million from 2016 to 2019. However, it only spent $13.654 million during those years, according to the report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
Expenses were overestimated by $565,000 in 2016-2017; $777,000 in 2017-2018; and $760,000 in 2018-2019.
Among the areas that were most overestimated were contractual costs such as salaries, which was more than $1.1 million below budget. Health insurance costs were $530,000 below budget.
During those years, the district planned to tap into the surplus to close the gap between expenses and revenues. However, that money was not needed because the expenses were less than anticipated.
As a result, the district’s fund balance increased by nearly $300,000 to $5.572 million, which is 31% of the current year’s budget. By law, school districts are supposed to keep no more than 4% in this reserve fund, which is not dedicated for any specific purpose.
The report says that the district increased the tax levy by a total of $352,000, or 10.5%, from the 2015-16 school year to the 2018-19 school year.
“Had officials maintained the same tax levy from 2015-16 in 2016-17 through 2018-19, taxpayers could have realized about $700,000 in cumulative savings,” the audit said. “In addition, the district would have still realized an operating surplus each year or a combined total of approximately $850,000.”
The audit recommended that the district adopt budgets with reasonable estimates for appropriations and develop a multi-year financial plan.
It also recommended that the district reduce its fund balance by lowering property taxes, funding one-time expenditures, putting the money into special reserve funds or paying off debt.
In the district’s response letter, Superintendent of Schools Timothy Farrell attributed the overestimating to several factors. One is that the district’s project to upgrade the energy efficiency of its building was not approved by the state as quickly as anticipated. Therefore, the Minerva district was unable to use the money that had been set aside for the project. Another factor was the district was unable to fill in a timely manner an instructional position that was included in the budget.
In addition, Farrell said the district budgets "conservatively" for the costs of health care, transportation and special education, which can fluctuate significantly. For example, Minerva participates in a consortium for health insurance.
Small employers such as Minerva would not be allowed to participate in an experience-rated plan, which takes into account the health of the members. They are required to go to a community-rated plan. The Legislature has postponed it from going into effect.
If the district could not participate in this consortium, its health care costs could increase by $150,000.
Also, the cost to educate a special needs student can exceed $100,000, he wrote, noting that those students are incredibly transient and can come into the district unexpectedly.
The district is dedicated to stay within the tax cap and keep the tax rate stable, Farrell wrote, adding that the district used a portion of this money to purchase a bus and upgrade door security.
In addition, he said Minerva’s taxpayers have approved setting up capital reserve funds for a future capital project, school bus purchase, retirement contribution and retirement health insurance benefits, which will allow the district to have a more stable budget from year to year.
“The Minerva Central School District will reduce the fund balance over the next several years to comply with the statutory limit. This will be done responsibly, supporting quality student programs, providing long-term financial stability, staying within the tax cap and keeping the tax rate stable,” he wrote.
