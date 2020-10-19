Audit faults Minerva school for overestimating expenses, keeping excessive surplus

Small employers such as Minerva would not be allowed to participate in an experience-rated plan, which takes into account the health of the members. They are required to go to a community-rated plan. The Legislature has postponed it from going into effect.

If the district could not participate in this consortium, its health care costs could increase by $150,000.

Also, the cost to educate a special needs student can exceed $100,000, he wrote, noting that those students are incredibly transient and can come into the district unexpectedly.

The district is dedicated to stay within the tax cap and keep the tax rate stable, Farrell wrote, adding that the district used a portion of this money to purchase a bus and upgrade door security.

In addition, he said Minerva’s taxpayers have approved setting up capital reserve funds for a future capital project, school bus purchase, retirement contribution and retirement health insurance benefits, which will allow the district to have a more stable budget from year to year.

“The Minerva Central School District will reduce the fund balance over the next several years to comply with the statutory limit. This will be done responsibly, supporting quality student programs, providing long-term financial stability, staying within the tax cap and keeping the tax rate stable,” he wrote.

