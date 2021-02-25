Attorney General's Office investigating racist incident involving virtual meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The meeting, which has since been rescheduled, was intended to give members of the public an opportunity to weigh in on the city’s state-mandated police reform plan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last June signed an executive order creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, requiring all police agencies in the state to draft reform plans by April 1 or risk losing state funding.

The order was issued in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd, a Black man from Minnesota, who died after an officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

Boisclair said a preliminary investigation points to a coordinated effort to disrupt the proceedings and likely included somewhere between four and six people.

Still, it’s unclear if the individuals are locally based, he said.

The individuals appeared to have used program that searches for open Zoom meetings based on key word searches, Boisclair said.