Attorney General's Office investigating racist incident involving virtual meeting

GLENS FALLS — The racist incident that abruptly ended a virtual public forum to discuss the city’s proposed police reform plan last week is under investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office, police Chief Joseph Boisclair said on Thursday.
Boisclair said detectives from his department immediately began investigating the incident that ended the Feb. 18 meeting, and have since been in contact with investigators from the Attorney General’s Hate Crimes Unit, which has reached out seeking additional information on the case.
“We’ve been in communication with the Attorney General’s Office. We’re definitely working an investigation,” he said.
Boisclair added that the department has also reached out to federal law enforcement officials for assistance, but have not heard back.
The Attorney General’s Office did not return a Post-Star request seeking comment.
The city was forced to end the virtual public forum last week after a number of individuals began unmuting their microphones and hurling racist slurs and other obscenities.
More than 100 racist comments were also made in the chat room of the Zoom teleconference.
The meeting, which has since been rescheduled, was intended to give members of the public an opportunity to weigh in on the city’s state-mandated police reform plan.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo last June signed an executive order creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, requiring all police agencies in the state to draft reform plans by April 1 or risk losing state funding.
The order was issued in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd, a Black man from Minnesota, who died after an officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Boisclair said a preliminary investigation points to a coordinated effort to disrupt the proceedings and likely included somewhere between four and six people.
Still, it’s unclear if the individuals are locally based, he said.
The individuals appeared to have used program that searches for open Zoom meetings based on key word searches, Boisclair said.
“It sounds like it was more of an organized effort to disrupt our meeting than a group of local people, but again we won’t know that until we get to the end of this, but at least preliminarily that’s what it appears to be,” he said.
It remains unclear what charges would be filed against the individuals, but Boisclair said the Attorney General’s Office has the ability to bring civil charges, though he did not have any specifics.
“There are different avenues, but it sounds like we’re probably going to lean on working with the state’s AG’s office to utilize their resources to help us out,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.