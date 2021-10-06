Attorney general announces $700,000 for recovery center in Hudson Falls visit

James said Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she was moving forward with setting up an advisory board to disperse the funds and get that process moving.

James also praised the work of Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who helped sponsor legislation that ensured that the opioid funds would be put in a “lock box” and not put into the general fund.

In talking to the volunteers and clients, James was shocked to find out that the Hope and Healing Recovery Community Center’s annual budget is only about $30,000.

“We can triple that,” she said.

Ashley Livingston, a recovery advocate, said Hope and Healing is the only recovery center in Warren and Washington counties.

“Those are my people I’ll be damned if any of them fall through the cracks,” she said.

Livingston said she has had a lot of trouble getting people into detox programs.

She said she had to fight hard to help a person who had relapsed and suffered a stroke.

“It shouldn’t matter who you know to get treatment. You should just have access to treatment on demand,” Livingston added.