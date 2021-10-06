Attorney general announces $700,000 for addiction programs in Hudson Falls visit

HUDSON FALLS — James Kelly Clark said he believes he would not be able to stay sober without the support provided by the Hope and Healing Recovery Community Center in Hudson Falls.
“Without these rooms (at the center), I would have relapsed already,” he said.
The recovery center, and other organizations in the region, will benefit from a share of $32 million headed to the Capital Region as part of the settlements of the lawsuit against opioid manufacturers that fueled the addiction crisis.
Washington County will receive $700,000.
New York Attorney General Letitia James visited the center on Wednesday as part of her “HealNY Tour” to announce the funding.
There is a range of funding. Warren County is set to receive at least $515,000 and as much as $900,000. Saratoga County is set to receive between $1.4 million and $2.466 million.
James said the money would be put to good use.
“We’re going to turn it around — treatment, prevention, education, outreach,” she said.
New York state is set to receive a total of $1.5 billion through settlements with drug companies including Endo, Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmeriscourceBergen, according to a news release.
James said Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she was moving forward with setting up an advisory board to disperse the funds and get that process moving.
James also praised the work of Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who helped sponsor legislation that ensured that the opioid funds would be put in a “lock box” and not put into the general fund.
In talking to the volunteers and clients, James was shocked to find out that the Hope and Healing Recovery Community Center’s annual budget is only about $30,000.
“We can triple that,” she said.
Ashley Livingston, a recovery advocate, said Hope and Healing is the only recovery center in Warren and Washington counties.
“Those are my people I’ll be damned if any of them fall through the cracks,” she said.
Livingston said she has had a lot of trouble getting people into detox programs.
She said she had to fight hard to help a person who had relapsed and suffered a stroke.
“It shouldn’t matter who you know to get treatment. You should just have access to treatment on demand,” Livingston added.
Livingston said the pandemic has worsened the addiction problem because people have been socially isolated and relapsed, resulting in overdoses.
“I lost five of my friends in a seven-day span,” she said.
Glens Falls resident Lorenzo Sampson is recovering from a crack-cocaine addiction. He said he was 15 years sober until the pandemic hit and he lost his support system.
Fred Tietz, who is a recovering alcoholic, said the recovery center helped save his life after three DWIs in 10 years.
He said it is disheartening that it takes people dying for lawmakers to take the problem seriously. Still, he said it seems it goes in one ear and out the other of politicians.
The settlement funds do not include any money from the Purdue settlement because those payments are still being determined.
There are pending cases against Mallinckrodt and Rochester Drug Cooperative, which are moving separately through U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Trials against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Allergan Finance are pending.
