The Village of South Glens Falls will find itself without legal representation in less than 30 days unless officials can find a way to smooth things over with the firm it hired — Miller, Mannix, Schachner & Hafner, LLC, out of Glens Falls.

“Our attorney has requested that we modify the terms of our agreement with them and that they’re no longer required to attend our village board meetings,” reported village Mayor Nicholas Bodkin during Wednesday’s board meeting.

The request came in an Aug. 21 letter to the village board following its Aug. 16 meeting, which was attended by Mary Elizabeth Kissane, an associate attorney with the firm.

“Our treatment by certain Trustees has become unacceptable and we are not prepared to tolerate it any further,” the letter reads. “All of the other municipalities we represent treat us with the utmost respect and professional courtesy and we have no interest in continuing attendance at Village Board meetings at which that is not the case.”

Prior to receiving that letter, Bodkin issued a memo to the board on Aug. 17, addressing his concern for how counsel had been treated.

“I have to say following last night’s meeting and executive session, I feel as though the line has been clearly crossed yet again,” Bodkin’s memo reads. “I feel strongly that our attorney is owed an apology for how she was treated. There may be other staff members that need the same.”

In a statement to The Post-Star, Bodkin said he wrote the memo, and released it as public comment on the Sept. 6 meeting’s agenda, to address what he views as a pattern of ill-behavior among the board.

“There have been many times where voices have been raised, personal attacks have been made, and decorum has been lost. It is disheartening to see this occur,” Bodkin said via email. “I have addressed this concern in a previous internal memo to the board.…Receiving the letter from our attorneys only affirms the need to properly address this issue. Our reputation and credibility are on the line and we owe it to our community to be better.”

Neither correspondence mentioned any specific incident or board member by name, so the impetus for the letter from the law firm remains unclear. When called for comment, Kissane referred The Post-Star to leadership in the firm. We did not receive a response in time for publication.

However, trustee Harry Gutheil requested that the board discuss Bodkin’s memo in executive session to address his “accusations.” Gutheil has openly challenged Kissane's advice in the past.

In its letter to the board, the firm said that it would be willing to continue working with the village, but only if it agreed not to require a representative attend its meetings.

“While possibly not ideal, we are aware of similar arrangements elsewhere which have been successful,” the letter states.

If the board did not agree to this term, the letter would act as the firm’s 30 day notice of intend to resign as legal counsel for the village.

“You’re suggesting and asking for a motion that we have legal counsel and they don’t be at our meetings, is that correct,” Gutheil posed to Bodkin.

“That is correct, that it their request,” Bodkin answered.

“And you feel that will service the board properly,” Gutheil further pressed.

Bodkin explained that with no legal counsel present at meetings, the board would need to coordinate its legal questions prior to the meeting in order to obtain a legal opinion.

“I don’t think it’s a good resolution either, but it’s a step that we have to take to get the counsel’s opinions – any counsel’s opinions right now,” Trustee Tim Carota said.

Bodkin then called for a vote to accept the firm’s terms. He and Carota voted yes, Gutheil voted no, and Trustee Tony Girard abstained leaving the board to accept the firm’s resignation.

“Motion fails, two ‘yes’s.’ one, ‘no,’ one abstention,” Bodkin stated. “Counsel’s notice of 30 days to terminate service is recognized. Hopefully we can reach terms prior to the termination of that agreement.”