LAKE GEORGE -- A Gansevoort man was arrested early Saturday after police pulled him over when he was linked to an attempted burglary in Lake George, police said.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office was sent to a home on Diamond Point Road around 3:45 a.m. Saturday for a complaint about an attempted burglary.

The caller knew the man, and said he left in a vehicle and appeared to be drunk, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description speeding south on the Northway near Exit 19 and determined the driver, Sean M. Shaughnessy, 27, was drunk, with a blood alcohol content of 0.19 percent, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated and released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court. No charges were filed for the incident in Lake George.

