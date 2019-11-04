GRANVILLE — Discussion around a potential athletics merger between Whitehall and Granville school districts has been removed from tonight's Board of Education agenda, according to a tweet from Granville Superintendent Todd McGurl.
The two districts have been considering a merger of football, boys soccer and cheer programs, and early details were discussed at Whitehall's Board of Education meeting last month.
McGurl said the discussion will be revisited at a later date and time.
