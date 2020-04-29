ATF weighs its season, with eye on the future

GLENS FALLS — How to do live theater when everyone in the building — audience, actors and staff — may have to stay 6 feet away from each other is one of the vexing dilemmas facing Chad Rabinovitz, director of the Adirondack Theatre Festival, as he wrestles over whether to go ahead with the ATF repertory season.
ATF is scheduled this summer from mid-June through early August. The shows have been chosen, scheduled and cast. Tickets are for sale. But with the COVID-19 pandemic changing how we live, work and entertain ourselves, these shows might not go on.
"The board is going to meet in the next week or two to make a decision. If there's any way we can open up, we have a moral obligation to do that on behalf of our community, if it's safe to do that," Rabinovitz said.
"There are a lot of businesses that promote us and support us. This is the time we need to do our best to support them. That being said, the more I listen to (Gov. Andrew) Cuomo, the more that it's seeming ... we're last on the list," he said.
Changes will have to be made, from limiting the size of audiences so playgoers can be spaced out in Wood Theater to changing onstage and backstage protocols to protect the actors, if shows are staged at all, he said.
"Holding out hope the season will go on as originally planned, that's a pipe dream. We're trying to figure out how we can continue," he said.
Various other summer theaters have canceled their seasons or pushed them to the fall, including Berkshire Theatre Group, Williamstown Theatre Festival and Dorset Theatre Festival. Saratoga Opera's season, scheduled for May 18 to July 5, has been canceled.
"We still don't know what's going to happen on Broadway," he said.
Professional actors from New York City come to Glens Falls for the festival, and that presents logistical challenges. In the past, they have been put up in the homes of local people, but residents may be nervous about sharing their homes with people coming here from the pandemic's epicenter.
Staff and interns have been housed at SUNY Adirondack in past years, but college housing won't be open this summer.
Although Rabinovitz has been staying inside like so many other people — "we're working nonstop," he said. "We're preparing multiple different budgeting scenarios, multiple different schedules — anything to try to open up."
Under his most restrictive scenario — short of canceling the season — the festival would stick to cabaret shows and have nothing on the main stage.
No matter what, the festival is likely to lose money this summer, because even if shows are staged, audiences will have to be much smaller than the Wood Theater's capacity, Rabinovitz said.
In a bit of unfortunate timing, the festival's biggest fundraiser, usually held in January, had been moved to April this year and had to be canceled.
"Candidly, we'll lose a lot of money. But we're all losing a lot of money," he said.
The worst and most expensive scenario would be for the festival to go ahead with a show, then have to cancel it, he said: "What happens if someone gets sick in the cast? You probably have to shut down the show."
Even if the season, or much of it, gets canceled, the festival staff will look for alternatives.
"If things can't happen, how can we still bring business downtown? How do we still raise support for ourselves, too?" he said.
Above all, he wants to keep the festival viable for the future, Rabinovitz said.
"We're trying as hard as we can for this summer, but our responsibility is to make sure we're open next summer," he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
