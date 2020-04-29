ATF weighs its season, with eye on the future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — How to do live theater when everyone in the building — audience, actors and staff — may have to stay 6 feet away from each other is one of the vexing dilemmas facing Chad Rabinovitz, director of the Adirondack Theatre Festival, as he wrestles over whether to go ahead with the ATF repertory season.

ATF is scheduled this summer from mid-June through early August. The shows have been chosen, scheduled and cast. Tickets are for sale. But with the COVID-19 pandemic changing how we live, work and entertain ourselves, these shows might not go on.

"The board is going to meet in the next week or two to make a decision. If there's any way we can open up, we have a moral obligation to do that on behalf of our community, if it's safe to do that," Rabinovitz said.

"There are a lot of businesses that promote us and support us. This is the time we need to do our best to support them. That being said, the more I listen to (Gov. Andrew) Cuomo, the more that it's seeming ... we're last on the list," he said.

Changes will have to be made, from limiting the size of audiences so playgoers can be spaced out in Wood Theater to changing onstage and backstage protocols to protect the actors, if shows are staged at all, he said.