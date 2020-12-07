 Skip to main content
ATF putting on holiday talent show
Cruise in a box

Pictured is a scene from Adirondack Theatre Festival's November show, an interactive cruise, in its In the Box Entertainment series.

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Theatre Festival, continuing its innovative "In the Box" series, in which live, interactive and COVID-safe shows are beamed into home computers, is staging a talent show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

People who buy tickets will receive a box in the mail that includes geegaws they can use to get in the spirit of the show as they watch at home. Non-box tickets are also available at a lower price.

Adirondack Theatre Festival splits the proceeds of the show 50-50 with the Wood Theater, its home base. This past summer, the pandemic forced ATF to cancel its annual summer season in the theater, and ATF's film festival in the fall was also canceled for in-person showings.

But, after brainstorming for a way to survive, the organization held a successful virtual film festival and came up with the In the Box series, which has drawn an audience locally and from across the country.

Submissions were accepted for the talent show, then the 65 two-minute auditions were put on the ATF website for a public vote. Five thousand people voted, whittling the group down to six, and a panel of judges picked another six.

The 12 finalists did three-minute performances at the ATF studios and those make up the show. Chad Rabinovitz, ATF's producing artistic director, will present the performances live on Dec. 17.

If You Go

Adirondack Theatre Festival's "Holiday Talent Show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Tickets cost $40 per household, with the box of accessories included; $30 per household without the box. Proceeds are split with the Wood Theater in Glens Falls. Tickets can be purchased at the website, atfestival.org, or by calling 518-480-4878.

