ATF announces summer season of new plays

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival unveiled its new summer season Monday evening at an event at The Queensbury Hotel.

"We are thrilled to announce our 26th season," said Chad Rabinovitz, ATF's producing artistic director. "This is the best season we've had."

Famed for only producing new works, ATF's summer season audience has been steadily growing with mostly sold-out shows last summer.

The upcoming season opens on June 12 with a magical new work, "The Moon and the Sea," by Douglas Lyons, the creator of last season's acclaimed musical, "Beau."

"The Moon and the Sea," directed by Josh Rhodes, with concept and songs by Creighton Irons, is the broken love story of Erin, the Moon, and Charlie, the Sea. It runs through June 20.

"Lyons breathtaking story captures the magic of falling in love ... and the pain of letting it go," said Rabinovitz.

The season at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls runs through August and, in addition, to the "Moon and the Sea," features: