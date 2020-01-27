ATF announces summer season of new plays

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival unveiled its new summer season Monday evening at an event at The Queensbury Hotel.
"We are thrilled to announce our 26th season," said Chad Rabinovitz, ATF's producing artistic director. "This is the best season we've had."
Famed for only producing new works, ATF's summer season audience has been steadily growing with mostly sold-out shows last summer.
The upcoming season opens on June 12 with a magical new work, "The Moon and the Sea," by Douglas Lyons, the creator of last season's acclaimed musical, "Beau."
"The Moon and the Sea," directed by Josh Rhodes, with concept and songs by Creighton Irons, is the broken love story of Erin, the Moon, and Charlie, the Sea. It runs through June 20.
"Lyons breathtaking story captures the magic of falling in love ... and the pain of letting it go," said Rabinovitz.
The season at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls runs through August and, in addition, to the "Moon and the Sea," features:
- June 23-July 8 in the PB&J Cafe, "Cinderella Goes Disco," by Shubert Fendrich.
- June 30-July 8 on the main stage, "Apropos of Nothing," a comedy by Greg Kalleres and directed by Chad Rabinovitz.
- July 10-July 11, Simon Coronel's "Magic Smackdown," an original evening of entertainment starring award-winning stage and television magicians (and regulars of the Magic Castle) competing in an interactive magic show.
- July 16-July 23 on the main stage, "Eastbound," a musical drama by Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey and directed by Desdemona Chiang.
- July 19-July 20, "Rap Guide to Culture," written by and starring Drama Desk Award Nominee Baba Brinkman.
- July 26-July 27, "Matt Rodin: Live and Acoustic," featuring the star of last year’s hit musical, "Beau." Rodin celebrates the release of his new album, "Matt Rodin: Live at Home."
- July 31-Aug. 7 on the main stage, "Tuning In," a golden era musical from the writers of the ATF hit, "Front Page Flo." Written by George Pinney, Ron Newell, Sara Kass, and Larry Kass with music by Emmy winner Larry Kass. Directed and choreographed by Tony nominee and Emmy winner George Pinney.
Also on Monday, Rabinovitz unveiled a new logo for the festival.
For more information about ATF, visit www.atfestival.org.
