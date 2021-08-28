At the fair, pulling for the tractors

“Enhanced tractors will have side shields around the engine and transmission,” O’Konski said, to prevent pieces flying if the machinery gives way under the strain. “They have to have roll cages and fire extinguishers.”

Tractors can enter more than one weight class — by adding or removing weights — but cannot compete as both stock and enhanced.

Announcer Dean Skellie knew many of the competitors and their machines, some of their history, and who was related to whom. There are “family rivalries,” Skellie said, with brothers, fathers, uncles and cousins going tire to tire on the dirt track.

In the arena, the action went quickly. Once drivers had verified their machine’s weight and RPMs, they entered the line for the weight transfer machine, the “Dirt Commander.”

A track volunteer hitched up the tractor, and a flagger signaled the start of the pull. As the tractor moves forward, the weight machine generates more and more drag, until it reaches the limits of the tractor’s power.

The pull gets measured and a second crew member unhitches the tractor.

The weight transfer machine backs to the starting line as grooming machines rake, sprinkle and roll the track smooth for the next pull.