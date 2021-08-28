At the fair, pulling for the tractors

EASTON — You can’t get much more country than the Washington County Fair’s out of field tractor pull.
These are the working machines that, for the most part, spend the other 364 days of the year hauling hay bales, pulling plows and planters and spreading manure. Some are classics that have been lovingly restored in John Deere green or International Harvester red, while others show the rust of years in the weather.
Event superintendent Mike O’Konski was overseeing the competition Friday morning at the fair’s motorsports arena. Tractors are classed by weight, from 5,000 pounds and under to up to 12,000 pounds. Stock tractors are generally similar to the way they came from the manufacturer, however many years ago that was, and can generate a maximum of 3,000 RPMs.
Weights — metal plates that attach to the tractor’s front end, sides or rear axles — improve traction when properly placed. For safety, they have to be securely attached, O’Konski said.
When a tractor can no longer pull against the drag of the weight transfer machine, the torque from the rear wheels will pull the tractor’s front end off the ground. Entrants have to have sturdy “wheelie bars” so the tractor doesn’t go over.
Enhanced tractors have modifications, such as turbochargers, to increase the power, and no RPM limit.
“Enhanced tractors will have side shields around the engine and transmission,” O’Konski said, to prevent pieces flying if the machinery gives way under the strain. “They have to have roll cages and fire extinguishers.”
Tractors can enter more than one weight class — by adding or removing weights — but cannot compete as both stock and enhanced.
Announcer Dean Skellie knew many of the competitors and their machines, some of their history, and who was related to whom. There are “family rivalries,” Skellie said, with brothers, fathers, uncles and cousins going tire to tire on the dirt track.
In the arena, the action went quickly. Once drivers had verified their machine’s weight and RPMs, they entered the line for the weight transfer machine, the “Dirt Commander.”
A track volunteer hitched up the tractor, and a flagger signaled the start of the pull. As the tractor moves forward, the weight machine generates more and more drag, until it reaches the limits of the tractor’s power.
The pull gets measured and a second crew member unhitches the tractor.
The weight transfer machine backs to the starting line as grooming machines rake, sprinkle and roll the track smooth for the next pull.
For all the chugging, roaring and smoke, the stakes were small. First-place winners took home $100 and a trophy for stock classes, $300 and a trophy for enhanced classes
Andrew Marchaland was in the pit with his wife, three of his children and mother. He and his uncle, Louis Marchaland, had competed earlier in the under 5,000 pound stock class.
“He pulled the other Allis-Chalmers,” Andrew Marchaland said.
Marchaland, a native of the Easton-Greenwich area, started tractor-pulling in 2007.
“It’s just fun,” he said. “We make it a family thing. My father and uncle and I all pull together. We get bragging rights among each other.”
John Hardick had his own pulling team, “Stiff Competition.” They wore yellow T-shirts to match the paint on their Minneapolis-Moline tractors.
Hardick said he was introduced to Minneapolis-Moline years ago when he worked for another farmer.
“They have low RPM, high-torque engines,” he said. “They’re more of a Midwest machine. No one has them around here.”
Hardick, his father Dan, and friends Jimmy Gagnon and Tom Powers were competing in the 8,000 and 9,500 classes.
“I like competition,” Hardick said. He lives in Johnsonville, played sports in high school and went on to tractor-pulling in 1985.
“We hit all the local fairs,” Dan Hardick said. “We’ll be at Schaghticoke next week.”
In tractor-pulling, “everybody knows everybody. We’re all family,” Dan Hardick said. “Farmers and tractors built America.”
