AT&T issue with dropped 911 calls fixed

FORT EDWARD — The issues that AT&T was having that resulted in some mobile phones dropping 911 calls has been resolved.

On Sunday, the carrier was having problems that resulted in calls being disconnected. Some test calls were reconnecting automatically and some were not, according to a news release from the Washington County Office of Emergency Management.

The problem has been addressed, according to the county. It did not have any additional information regarding the cause of the network issues or service disruption from AT&T.

