At restaurants, approaches vary from slow to full speed ahead

"We're the type of restaurant that had a lot of takeout anyway. It's been slower but we've stayed open," she said.

They cut out the afternoon hours and are now open 6 a.m. to noon every day. Some of their employees, laid off at the start, didn't return, which may be because of generous unemployment benefits, she said.

Some customers already eat in their cars in the parking lot, or pop their hatchback for a place to sit, and on Wednesday, one couple was sitting at an outdoor table.

"I don't see me opening the indoor dining. I want to keep my staff as safe as possible," Posniewski said. "The way my booths are put together, I don't see people wanting that."

She'll look at outdoor seating, as state and local regulations allow, she said, but that involves extra expense.

"Just a picnic table can cost you 6 or 700 bucks and there's no ambiance to it at all," she said.

Meanwhile, the restaurant is surviving on a large base of loyal customers.

"I consider myself one of the lucky ones," she said. "There are so many other restaurants I think about, and I worry for them."

Seeking solutions