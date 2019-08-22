EASTON — The midway's squeals of excitement, the clanging and churning of rides and funhouses, the roller coaster’s rapid turns on metal rails and the kids yelling, “One more!” all vanish when suspended 65 feet above the Washington County Fair.
As the Century Wheel rotates, a vast display of swirling and twinkling colors spread out before its riders.
Taking a night ride on the big Ferris wheel, you see the fair’s midway with new eyes. When you're at the very top of the wheel's circle, the 110-foot high illuminated free fall tower rises just ahead like a beacon piercing the dark sky.
Back on the ground, the roar of thrills, chills and lots of spills is back, as kids run from ride to ride with their stroller-pushing, wagon-pulling parents waving from the sidelines.
Despite the fair’s closure on Wednesday because of bad weather, the midway is open and the weather for the remainder of the fair is supposed to be beautiful, with National Weather Service predictions of 70-degree days and cooler nights.
Tuesday was Carnival Night. The thrill rides, family rides, kiddie rides, games and special foods were provided by Amusements of America, the family-run carnival operator that has been part of the Washington County Fair for almost two decades.
“Since 2000, Amusements of America has provided the midway rides,” said Rebecca Breese, the fair's marketing and sponsorship coordinator. “They are family-run and we are so happy they are back with us.”
Founded 70 years ago with the purchase of the 1939 World’s Fair Ferris wheel by the Vivonna Brothers, Amusements of America’s route stretches from Miami to New York, Ohio to Tennessee, and the Carolinas.
On Tuesday night, Laurie Anne De, who has worked with Amusements of America for four years, was inflating a large plastic shark when it popped. She laughed, saying they do that when it's damp.
“I set up this fish joint. I stock it and I tear it down,” she said.
Her fishing game concession was packed with layers of the red, blue and yellow smiling sharks, just waiting for a happy fisher to pluck them from their places in the tent.
De ran her finger across the ripples on the shark’s back, demonstrating how to know when it is filled.
That’s when 3-year-old Diesel Allen of Glens Falls decided to try his hand at catching a couple of the brightly colored plastic fish swimming in a small pool.
His mom said he’s no neophyte to fishing.
“He’s got his own pole,” she said.
And with a bit of guidance from De, Allen hooked a couple of fish quickly, winning a shark.
“Anybody can come in and fish,” De said. “This is a win no matter what, pull out two fish for $5 and they can pick any toy that I have in here.”
De, who has a home near Plattsburgh that she hasn’t been to in a while, said she travels about 3,000 miles a year with Amusements of America.
Hawking plastic fish is not her only work. De is a stunt driver.
“I slide through fire, I do what they call a slide for life,” she said.
It was through her stunt-driving shows that she met her fiancé.
“That’s how I ended up meeting my fiancé who works here, he’s been here for 38 years,” she said.
The thrill ride, 1001 Nachts, was packed as riders were carried up 55 feet on what is supposed to be a flying magic carpet, then released into a free-fall.
A two-story glass house, Crystal Lils, complete with a mirror maze, trick mirrors and a spiral slide to the finish, was a popular stop for kids who went in again and again.
Friday is $25 ride-all-you-want day. Individual ride tickets are $1.25, and many rides call for five tickets.
As far as food, there’s a little bit of most anything and lot of fried everything, like potatoes, cheese, dough, funnel cakes, fish.
Donna Rossitto from Portland, Connecticut owns F & W Catering and has been providing her specialty foods at fairs for more than four decades. She has been coming to the Washington County Fair for many years and fairgoers look for her fried dough with bacon and maple, she said.
You can also get pizzas by the slice or whole pies, bowls of french fries with gravy or melted cheddar, fresh squeezed lemonade, gyros, cotton candy and maple cotton candy, fried fish and chicken barbecue. The Greenwich Lions Club Vermont-made dish of Wilcox chocolate ice cream is a delight.
According to Breese, many of the vendors get supplies from local farms.
“The big thing this year, the vendors will have little signs that use the local 'made in New York' signs,” she said.
