At Luzerne Market, much is happening

"I've never seen them work so hard," he said of his staff.

He told the staff that anyone who considered themselves at-risk during the pandemic could take time off, and he gave them all an extra week of sick pay.

Everyone who stayed on the job got a "hazard pay" raise of $3 an hour.

He reconfigured the back of the shop so deliveries could be made outside, instead of having deliverers come into the shop to restock, and he knocked a hole in the wall by the parking lot for drive-up orders.

His voice is still gravelly from the laryngitis, and he has a few days' worth of dark stubble on his chin and neck. He appears exhausted and indefatigable at the same time, marching from station to station in the store — deli, beer cave, makeshift office — and skipping from one subject to the next.

Rock 'n' roll blasts down the aisles from speakers that he just set up, making it even harder to follow his patter.

"I'd like to see how the numbers work, but I haven't had time," he said, referring to the increase in business and in payroll expense. "I've got guys jackhammering in the basement. We created six virtual computers so some people can work remotely.