At least 10 young people sickened with COVID after sleepover in Gansevoort

At least 10 people have caught coronavirus from a party in which possibly 50 underage people slept over and drank alcohol at a house in Gansevoort.

"Someone who attended the party was ill with COVID, and infected others," said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.

The party was on Dec. 18 and many of the attendees are high school students from Warren County schools, he said. Others are recent graduates.

"Quarantines from these cases have the potential to affect school operations when classes resume next week. Warren County Health Services has been working with the affected school districts, as well as law enforcement from the neighboring county that are investigating this party, as indications are there were 50 or more people in attendance and extensive underage drinking occurred," Lehman said.

Health Services has struggled to complete contact tracing because staff received "conflicting accounts" of who was at the party, he said.

Health Services is asking attendees to quarantine and report the names of other attendees so that tracers can contact them and ask them to quarantine.

Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.

“We are very disappointed to learn of the illegal and unsafe conduct that occurred at this party, and that people aren’t following public health recommendations,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “The people who attended this party may have exposed their loved ones and vulnerable populations to COVID-19 for the holidays. This type of behavior will only prolong this pandemic and cause more people to become ill. Parents should be encouraging their young adults to step up and do the responsible thing.”

