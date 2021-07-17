At last, ground broken for new Cambridge firehouse

Construction equipment and supplies were dropped off at the site a few days earlier so that site preparation can start Monday, Bogle said. Construction is expected to take 11 months. The old firehouse on West Main Street will be put on the market in the fall.

“We’ve had some inquiries about it,” Bogle said.

The project went through several versions as additional state mandates and mounting costs forced changes to the plans. A referendum on a $3.7 million bond was due to go before voters in March 2020, but the vote was delayed six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bond was approved in September.

The board put the project out to bid in March but received only one proposal, for electrical work.

“That was nerve-wracking, when we got no bids,” Bogle said.

The project was rebid, and contracts were awarded in May to Plank LLC, Schenectady, for general construction; Mazzone Plumbing and Heating, Delmar, for plumbing and mechanicals; O’Connell Electric Co., Victor, for electrical systems; and Morton Buildings, Castleton, Vermont, for the prefabricated metal building. CT Male, Latham, is the engineer for the project.