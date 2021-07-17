At last, ground broken for new Cambridge firehouse

CAMBRIDGE — Twenty years after the Cambridge Fire Department first broached the idea of replacing its aging, undersized brick firehouse, village and fire officials officially broke ground for the project.
“It’s been a long road to get here,” village of Cambridge Mayor Carman Bogle reflected after the brief ceremony Saturday.
Finding the money was a major obstacle because the state has no funding programs for emergency services buildings, and towns served by the Fire Department cannot contribute to capital projects in other municipalities. Success depended on persuading village taxpayers to foot the entire bill of nearly $4 million.
During her remarks, Bogle thanked village residents for “voting yes and putting money into infrastructure in our own community.” She also thanked the Fire Department’s building committee for its perseverance.
“You’ve been outstanding,” she said.
Village Fire Chief Nash Alexander noted that the first village fire company, the J.J. Gray Engine Company, was founded in May 1866, 135 years earlier. He credited the foresight of Fire Department members 20 years ago who bought the open land on Gilbert Street so they would always have a place to hold the department’s annual fundraising carnival. Although the carnival was discontinued, the land, across the street from the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Cambridge Medical Center, turned out to be a good site for a firehouse.
“I’m excited to have this facility,” Alexander said.
“My 'why' is my four kids,” said Jamie Barton, president of the Fire Department’s nonprofit wing. “They want to stay in the area.”
Having an up-to-date firehouse helps create a community they’ll want to be part of, he said.
State Sens. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, and Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, whose districts split the Fire Department’s service area, and Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, attended along with other village and fire department officials.
Jordan called public safety “one of the most important services government should provide to a community.” She praised the Fire Department and village for finding a “fiscally viable option for the community.”
Stec recalled his days as Queensbury town supervisor and thanked Fire Department members for taking on the job of siting, designing and exploring financing options for a new building.
“The old building owes you nothing,” he said. The new one “will provide protection for generations to come.”
Ashby recognized Alvon “Raz” Macauley, a 52-year member of the department who was in attendance. Macauley exemplifies volunteer firefighters’ “strong commitment to community,” Ashby said. “What we do here today will carry on that tradition.”
Construction equipment and supplies were dropped off at the site a few days earlier so that site preparation can start Monday, Bogle said. Construction is expected to take 11 months. The old firehouse on West Main Street will be put on the market in the fall.
“We’ve had some inquiries about it,” Bogle said.
The project went through several versions as additional state mandates and mounting costs forced changes to the plans. A referendum on a $3.7 million bond was due to go before voters in March 2020, but the vote was delayed six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bond was approved in September.
The board put the project out to bid in March but received only one proposal, for electrical work.
“That was nerve-wracking, when we got no bids,” Bogle said.
The project was rebid, and contracts were awarded in May to Plank LLC, Schenectady, for general construction; Mazzone Plumbing and Heating, Delmar, for plumbing and mechanicals; O’Connell Electric Co., Victor, for electrical systems; and Morton Buildings, Castleton, Vermont, for the prefabricated metal building. CT Male, Latham, is the engineer for the project.
The bid totals came to $3,933,000, higher than the village was authorized to bond, but the village has several ways to make up the shortfall, Bogle said. The village set aside $137,000 in a capital reserve fund last year. It can potentially draw on the village fund balance, a grant to the Fire Department that would reimburse it for equipment purchases, and funds from the American Rescue Plan for COVID-related expenses, among other possibilities.
The village is paying only for the building. The Fire Department is seeking donations for equipment and furnishings — “tables, desks, chairs, anything that goes into the building,” Bogle said. Anyone interested in donating money or goods should contact the Fire Department because its nonprofit wing can accept donations more easily than the village, Bogle said.