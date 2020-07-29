At Dollar General, man spits in manager's eye

"I have to give it a couple of days to see if anything transferred because it went in my eye," said Lee, who has worked for Dollar General for nine years.

Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau, however, said Alden's actions weren't enough to charge him with assault under state law because Lee didn't sustain any physical injuries.

"It wouldn't fit under assault," he said.

Under state law, anyone who "strikes, shoves, kicks or otherwise subjects such other person to physical contact, or attempts or threatens to do the same" faces charges of harassment in the second degree, which is what Alden was charged with.

"It just doesn't fit under the assault section," Comeau said.

But Lee said she feels the intent behind the action should be enough to bump up the charges. She's worried Alden has COVID-19 and that is why he spit in her face.

"I really think it has a lot to do with COVID, which is the worst thing you could do to somebody right now," she said. "It's like coughing in your face, but it's spitting fluid in my eyes."

Lee said she has since processed what happened and is doing OK.