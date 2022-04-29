Association for Mental Health to hold two events in May

GLENS FALLS — The Warren Washington Association for Mental Health will hold two events celebrating May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

WWAMH will hold one event from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in City Park. The public is encouraged to attend.

Another event, May 9, also from noon until 1 p.m., will be a virtual awards program open to the public and can be accessed by obtaining a free ticket through Eventbrite at www.inserttheaddresshere.com.

Mental Health Awareness month, first celebrated in 1949, strives to increase the understanding of mental illness and to end the stigma surrounding this diagnosis.

Thursday's City Park event will begin with a community walk around the block containing City Park in support of those living with mental illness. It will conclude with a ceremony at WWAMH’s “Tree of Hope” located along Maple Street. During the ceremony, ribbons will be attached to the tree with messages of hope and names of those who are affected by mental illness.

During the May 9 event, the Walter P. Reichert Award, the Dorothea Dix Community Service Award and two Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented. These awards recognize the outstanding contributions the community is making to mental health.

The Walter P. Reichert Mental Health Services Award is awarded to an individual, group or agency within the local mental health community that has significantly contributed to the promotion, development and/or betterment of mental health within Warren and Washington counties. Joe Cavallo, of First Steps to Recovery, will receive this award for his contribution to Sobriety Rules. This program provides resources, advice and guidance for recovery from substance use disorder in Warren and Washington counties.

The Dorothea Dix Community Service Award recognizes an individual and/or organization who are not part of the mental health system of care, but whose efforts have contributed to the betterment of mental health in our community. This year’s award will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. The award recognizes the group's work to improve the lives of children in the community. A total of 84% of their participants stayed on track with their behavior in school and remained stable or reduced their depressive symptoms. A total of 96% avoided substance abuse.

Lifetime Achievement Awards recognize the work that community members do to support the mission of WWAMH. This year’s awards will be presented to Michael Homenick, Ph.D., and Peter Lareau. Both have served for decades on WWAMH’s board of directors and each, through their own work, have improved the mental well-being of the residents of Warren and Washington counties

Serving the community since 1948, WWAMH is a safety net provider for individuals in Warren and Washington counties that are in different stages of their mental health recovery. WWAMH provides the following services: clinical mental health care, care management, supportive treatment, housing, benefits management, dual-recovery services, community education and a psychosocial club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0