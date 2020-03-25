Assemblywoman Woerner to host video town hall on Thursday

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will be hosting a video town hall on Thursday to answer questions about New York's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The town hall will be aired on Zoom, a free teleconferencing app, and will start at 5 p.m. It is scheduled for 45 minutes.

To access the town hall a download may be required and it can be found at https://zoom.us/j/149322742 or enter the meeting ID 149 322 742 via the Zoom app.

Questions may be submitted to Chris Garofano, garofanoc@assembly.gov, by 2 p.m. Thursday. No live questions will be answered on the call and residents are encouraged to reach out to her office by calling 518-584-5493 if they have a question that was not entered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0