Assemblywoman Woerner hosting video town hall

Editor's note: Time and date of town hall have changed.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will be hosting a video town hall on Wednesday to answer questions about New York's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The town hall will be aired on Zoom, a free teleconferencing app, and will start at 2 p.m. It is scheduled for 45 minutes.

To access the town hall a download may be required and it can be found at https://zoom.us/j/149322742 or enter the meeting ID 268 662 020 via the Zoom app.

No live questions will be answered on the call and residents are encouraged to reach out to her office by calling 518-584-5493 if they have a question that was not entered.

