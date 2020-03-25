Assemblywoman Woerner hosting video town hall
0 comments
web only

Assemblywoman Woerner hosting video town hall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: Time and date of town hall have changed.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will be hosting a video town hall on Wednesday to answer questions about New York's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The town hall will be aired on Zoom, a free teleconferencing app, and will start at 2 p.m. It is scheduled for 45 minutes. 

To access the town hall a download may be required and it can be found at https://zoom.us/j/149322742 or enter the meeting ID 268 662 020 via the Zoom app.

No live questions will be answered on the call and residents are encouraged to reach out to her office by calling 518-584-5493 if they have a question that was not entered.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake

Woerner
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News