Assembly passes road salt reduction bill

The state Assembly passed on Monday a road salt reduction act that would research alternatives to salt-spreading on winter roads.

A task force would submit recommendations by September 2021, then a three-year pilot program would test those recommendations in practice.

Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, who sponsored the bill, said it is a “crucial step in providing protection for our natural water sources while also keeping the roads safe.”

The bill, which passed the Assembly unanimously, will now go to the state Senate, where Betty Little, R-Queensbury and Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, have also sponsored it. Jones said this will likely be voted on in the next few days.

“It's critical that we find a way to protect drivers without continuing to harm the environment and pollute our drinking water,” Jones said.

Salt is used to keep slippery roads safe in the winter, but when it runs off into waterways, wells and natural lands its sodium content can have corrupting effects, changing the makeup of streams or making wells undrinkable.