Assembly leader Kolb arrested for DUI

Brian Kolb, the top Republican in the New York State Assembly, was arrested for drunk driving after crashing his vehicle in Ontario County.

Kolb, 67, was driving a 2018 GMC Arcadia when the crash occurred at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 41 in the town of Victor. No one was injured in the wreck.

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office arrested Kolb and charged him with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content over 0.08% and unsafe turn.

Kolb was processed at Ontario County Jail and released. He is scheduled to appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.

In a statement, Kolb called his DWI arrest "a terrible lapse in judgment." He also apologized to his family, friends, colleagues and residents of the 131st Assembly District, which he represents.

"There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening," he said. "I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret."

Eleven days before his arrest, Kolb wrote a column urging constituents and New Yorkers to consider alternatives if they are too impaired to drive. In the column, he wrote that "there is no excuse for impaired driving."