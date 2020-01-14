Assembly candidate Braymer pledges 'coalitions' to get things done

GLENS FALLS — Democratic state Assembly candidate Claudia Braymer told a crowd of supporters Tuesday that her experience as an elected official and attorney, and her willingness to "build coalitions," have prepared her for a run for the 114th Assembly District seat.

Braymer, Warren County supervisor from Glens Falls 3rd Ward, became the third member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to announce a run for the Assembly seat that includes all of Warren and Essex counties and parts of Washington and Saratoga counties.

A lawyer who specializes in environmental and real estate law, she said she will work to build stronger downtowns and protect jobs and the environment.

"I'm going to be a strong and effective voice for the North Country in Albany," she said.

She also discussed the state's controversial bail reform laws, saying change in bail practices were needed but it has become clear that the changes that were made require amendments.