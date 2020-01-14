Assembly candidate Braymer pledges 'coalitions' to get things done

GLENS FALLS — Democratic state Assembly candidate Claudia Braymer told a crowd of supporters Tuesday that her experience as an elected official and attorney, and her willingness to "build coalitions," have prepared her for a run for the 114th Assembly District seat.
Braymer, Warren County supervisor from Glens Falls 3rd Ward, became the third member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to announce a run for the Assembly seat that includes all of Warren and Essex counties and parts of Washington and Saratoga counties.
A lawyer who specializes in environmental and real estate law, she said she will work to build stronger downtowns and protect jobs and the environment.
"I'm going to be a strong and effective voice for the North Country in Albany," she said.
She also discussed the state's controversial bail reform laws, saying change in bail practices were needed but it has become clear that the changes that were made require amendments.
Braymer, 39, is serving her third two-year term as county supervisor from Glens Falls, where she chairs the board's Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services Committee. She touted her work on environmental issues, including pushing for clean energy and protection of the county's water resources, and advocating to turn the county-owned rail line into a recreational trail.
She formally announced her intention to run last week, and gathered 75 or so supporters Tuesday at Crandall Public Library to discuss her platform. She was also scheduled to hold a rally in Lake Placid on Tuesday night.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer, both Democrats, touted her credentials and experience in both public and private life.
"She is a dedicated public servant," Palmer said.
Braymer is among four vying to replace state Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, as he runs for state Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Elizabeth Little, R-Queensbury, as she retires.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood are seeking the Republican line, and appear headed for a primary.
Simpson, president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, and Beaty were re-elected to supervisor posts last year.
Simpson has been endorsed by the Warren County Republican Committee, and the GOP committees in Essex, Washington and Saratoga counties are to consider endorsements in the race in the coming weeks.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com