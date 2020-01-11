ASA grant funds community forest bridge repairs

GREENWICH — A $30,000 grant pushes the Cambridge Community Forest Project, closer to meeting a tentatively planned fall opening.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust for supporting ASA’s first community conservation project," said Renee Bouplon, associate director of the Agricultural Stewardship Association.

According to Bouplon, the grant funds will go toward repairing an existing bridge so visitors can safely access the 104-acres in Washington County.

"This grant provides critical support to help re-deck the bridge and provide a safe crossing for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as maintenance and emergency vehicles,” she said.

The ASA, a nonprofit organization protecting working farms and forests in Washington and Rensselaer counties, purchased the wooded hillside right on the edge of Cambridge and in the town of White Creek in 2019 and is collaborating with the community to create a community resource for a host of outdoor activities and outdoor learning experiences.

And according to Katie Jilek, ASA spokeswoman, the community forest project is in its second phase. In the spring, ASA will begin recruiting volunteers to help work on walking and biking trails to get them ready for fall.

“The Cambridge Community Forest will provide an excellent opportunity for interdisciplinary and experiential learning for Cambridge Central School (CCS) students and we are thrilled to have it in walking distance of the school,” said Beth O’Grady, vice president of the CCS Board of Education in a release. “Outdoor education builds the problem solving and decision-making skills that are necessary to address complex environmental issues.”

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.

