As the delta variant surges, local health officials try to overcome vaccine resistance

Carmela Pagana-Saville put off getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for months because she was unsure of the science.
Despite the growing piles of research showing the vaccines are safe and effective, she needed to see for herself that there would be no adverse side effects and that her three adolescent children wouldn’t suffer after being inoculated.
“I just wanted to see over time how more people reacted to the vaccine. Any side effects that were going to come out. How children were going to react to it. I had a lot of concerns,” Pagana-Saville said.
But it was the recent spike in COVID cases, brought on by the delta variant, that finally convinced Pagana-Saville — who works at a local urgent care belonging to the Saratoga Hospital Medical Group — to get inoculated.
After seeing the effects of the virus firsthand, she was done waiting.
Her family of five were among the eight to receive their first dose during a pop-up clinic hosted by Warren County Health Services this past week in Glens Falls City Park.
“I’m seeing a surge again with people coming in with symptoms,” Pagana-Saville said after getting the jab. “The people look sicker this time around and I just felt the urgency to get my family vaccinated to protect them now. I wish I had done it earlier.”
Pagana-Saville and her family are among the thousands across the country who have rushed to get vaccinated in recent weeks amid the recent surge in cases.
But local health officials say they are still facing fierce resistance from some residents about getting the shot, even as hospitalization rates climb and the death toll — now more than 600,000 nationwide — continues to grow.
Hesitancy and misinformation are among the driving forces behind the region’s slowing vaccination rates, but officials say they have also faced stiff opposition from many who view the vaccines as an impediment of their civil liberties.
“I think we have a very big contingent that are anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers … which is unfortunate,” said Kathy Jo McIntyre, interim director of Washington County Public Health Services.
The refusal by some to get the vaccine has frustrated health officials, who fear the current surge is far from over as children — many who are too young to be vaccinated — prepare to return to school and gatherings move indoors amid the cooler fall weather.
Where things stand
In Warren County, 68% of residents have received at least on dose of the vaccine as of Friday, but some ZIP codes in the county, including those in North Creek and Athol, have yet to reach the 50% mark, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.
Vaccination rates are even slower in Washington County, where just 56% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine. The Hampton ZIP code has yet to reach 40% and ZIP codes in Putnam and Whitehall were just above the 50% mark as of Friday, according to state data.
Hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region, meanwhile, are surging.
On July 1, there were just seven COVID-19-related hospitalizations throughout the region. As of Aug. 11, there were 72, according to state data.
Patients in the intensive care unit have more than doubled during that same time period, from five to 11.
Still, the rush to get everyone vaccinated in light of the surging COVID cases has been met with a tepid response, health officials said.
In Washington County, officials are carefully monitoring the expiration dates on their doses and hoping that the supply doesn’t have to be wasted due to a lack of interest.
“We are not keeping a lot of vaccine on hand because what’s happened is it’s all getting to the point … that it’s all expiring around the same time,” McIntyre said.
She said her department has hosted vaccine clinics in each town throughout the county, and continues to work with local ambulance corps to vaccinate homebound residents.
Pop-up clinics have also been scheduled throughout the county and a variety of incentives have been offered in hopes it would motivate those who have been resistant to get the shot.
But the interest just isn’t there, McIntyre said.
Instead, she’s encountered people who continue to dismiss the pandemic as nothing more than a mild flu, and refuse to wear a mask despite guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requiring all unvaccinated individuals to mask up in public settings.
The CDC recently suggested all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in public indoor areas seeing “substantial” and “high” transmission rates of the virus. Public Health Services has echoed the recommendation.
“I’m at a loss as to how much more we can do out there,” McIntyre said. “Unfortunately, this is my opinion and my opinion only, I believe that politics has gotten in the way of running a public health emergency, and it’s hard to take that all back.”
Still, McIntyre said her department are pushing forward, and are currently in the process of scheduling appointments for those 12 and older ahead of the upcoming school year.
She stressed that anyone thinking about getting the vaccinated shouldn’t hesitate because the vaccine takes two weeks to become fully effective after the second dose.
“We’re hoping with the schools that parents will see the value of that for their children to keep them in school as much as possible and lessen the severity if they do get it,” McIntyre said.
Local concerns
In Hampton, Supervisor Dave O’Brien provides updates about the virus along with information on where to get a vaccine three times a week via a mass email chain that includes more than 300 residents.
The small, rural town has a population under 1,000 but has one of the lowest vaccination rates by ZIP code in the region of just 39%, according to state data.
O’Brien, however, believes the town has a much higher vaccine rate than the data suggests because the town is made up of two ZIP codes.
The 12837 ZIP code had a first dose vaccination rate of 39% Friday morning. The 12887 ZIP code, which is shared with Whitehall, had a first-dose rate of 47.6%.
Still, O’Brien said the vaccine rates have slowed in town after an initial surge this past winter, which he attributed to the declining caseload this past spring.
“When the level of infections went down … I think people sort of relaxed,” he said. “Maybe now that it’s picking up and more people are being affected, may it (vaccination rates) will pick up again.”
Samuel Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said there are various reasons why some may not be getting vaccinated, including hesitancy and failing health.
But he noted there are many who simply refuse to get the shot despite all the science and pleas from health officials to get inoculated.
“I think it’s just their attitude about government in general. I think they feel that — and I don’t know how much of this is excuses or is their real thought — they think every day they lose another privilege,” he said.
Looking ahead
In Warren County, the vaccine rollout got off to a quick start, resulting in the highest countywide vaccination rate in the region at the time.
The county is continuing to offer weekly clinics and is in the process of planning clinics for those 12 and older ahead of the school year as well as several at the Lake George outlet stores in Queensbury.
Patricia Belden, assistant director of Warren County Health Services, said she’s seen a renewed interest in the vaccine as the delta variant continues to spread, but she noted there are still many who are resistant.
“There are just people out there who just aren’t ready to get it yet,” she said. “We’re certainly willing to work with anybody who wants it (the vaccine) and we’ve done a lot of education throughout the towns and the communities.”
Belden said she’s particularly concerned about the upcoming school year, when hundreds of children, many of whom are not eligible to receive the vaccine, gather again for classes.
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been granted emergency authorization use for those 12 and older.
Health Services is recommending all school districts adhere to CDC guidance, which calls for mask-wearing in schools, but the agency doesn’t have the authority to mandate districts adopt the policy.
Unless the state hands down a schoolwide mask mandate, individual districts will be left to decide safety policies prior to the start of classes.
“We’re offering clinics for those 12 and up, but obviously under 12, they can’t be vaccinated,” Belden said. “So, it is a concern.”
She’s hopeful people will make the right decision and get vaccinated as soon as possible, adding that Health Services will continue its efforts.
“We’re going to continue,” she said. “As long as there’s an interest, we’re going to continue.”
