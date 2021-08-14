As the delta variant surges, local health officials try to overcome vaccine resistance

Samuel Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said there are various reasons why some may not be getting vaccinated, including hesitancy and failing health.

But he noted there are many who simply refuse to get the shot despite all the science and pleas from health officials to get inoculated.

“I think it’s just their attitude about government in general. I think they feel that — and I don’t know how much of this is excuses or is their real thought — they think every day they lose another privilege,” he said.

Looking ahead

In Warren County, the vaccine rollout got off to a quick start, resulting in the highest countywide vaccination rate in the region at the time.

The county is continuing to offer weekly clinics and is in the process of planning clinics for those 12 and older ahead of the school year as well as several at the Lake George outlet stores in Queensbury.

Patricia Belden, assistant director of Warren County Health Services, said she’s seen a renewed interest in the vaccine as the delta variant continues to spread, but she noted there are still many who are resistant.