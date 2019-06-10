PLATTSBURGH — As the state’s legislative session winds down, North Country lawmakers remain busy.
Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) was approved in their respective houses, and Assemblyman Daniel Stec (R-Queensbury) let his feelings be known on a plan to pay inmates and on issuing licenses to illegals.
County-wide EMS law
Little’s legislation, which would help bolster emergency medical response in Essex County by creating a county-wide special district for ambulance and emergency medical technician services, passed the State Senate with unanimous support Tuesday.
The bill (S1997), was introduced at the request of the Essex County Board of Supervisors.
“Communities in Essex County are seeing increasing difficulty meeting the emergency health care needs of their residents,” Little said.
“Response times lag far behind the state average, but it certainly isn’t for lack of trying. The volunteers and paid staff we have are incredible, but there are too few of them.
“Training and certification requirements have increased, making it much more challenging for dedicated and caring people to provide this service.”
Little said a study done by the county in 2017 examining EMS needs showed that coordination among towns could help alleviate the strain on services.
However, there is no provision in state law allowing counties to create a county-wide system of coordinating and paying for emergency medical services.
The legislation would amend the General Municipal Law to allow Essex County to establish a special district for the financing and operation of general ambulance services.
A companion bill sponsored by Stec has been referred to the Assembly Local Governments Committee.
Outdoor Rx Act
Jones sponsored legislation to create more outdoor-based recreation opportunities for veterans, and it was approved in the Assembly’s Committee on Veterans Affairs.
“The North Country is home to countless veterans who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms,” he said. “We owe it to them to do all that we can to help them transition back to civilian life.
“This legislation introduces more resources for these brave men and women as they heal from their trauma so they can find peace.”
The Outdoor Rx Act would facilitate collaboration between state agencies, veterans organizations and nonprofits to coordinate the use of lands to benefit veterans.
Outdoor and nature-based activities can have an invaluable therapeutic effect on those struggling with service-related traumas, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or substance-abuse disorder, according to a news release from Jones.
Inmate pay raise
Stec was vocal this week about a bill that came up in the Assembly Committee on Correction that would grant New York’s inmates a pay raise.
The legislation would also give inmates a cost-of-living adjustment every five years.
“New York ranks among the worst states in the country when it comes to tax burden,” Stec said.
“Our infrastructure throughout rural upstate New York is in desperate need of repair. Over the last few years, residents have been voting with their feet and fleeing oppressive taxes and an overburdened business climate, and these are the issues the Assembly Majority wants to focus on with just three weeks left in this year’s legislative session?
“This should not be a priority, and granting a pay raise and cost- of-living adjustment to inmates is not what we should be addressing.
“When did we decide to focus on inmates and criminals rather than the average New Yorker?”
Stec also voiced his opposition to a bill that was voted on in the Assembly Committee on Transportation known as the “Green Light Bill,” which aims to issue driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in New York state.
“We should be enforcing our laws, not rewarding and encouraging people to break them,” Stec said.
“This is a dangerous precedent that not only legitimizes illegal immigration but encourages it. What message does that send to people who came here legally and are waiting patiently, going through the naturalization process? Or for future immigrants who plan on making the move?”
“Why would they follow the law when they can come here illegally and still reap the benefits of someone who went through the proper channels?”
“I fully support immigration and encouraging immigrants to come to this country, but it must be in a lawful manner.”
The legislative session in Albany is scheduled to end on June 19.
