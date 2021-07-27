As officers tell of ordeals, Stefanik blames Pelosi

Congressional leadership, including the speaker of the House, are not responsible for security at the U.S. Capitol. The Capitol Police are overseen by the architect of the Capitol, the House and Senate sergeants at arms and committees from both the House and Senate.

The most direct control any member of Congress not on those committees has over the Capitol Police is in budget proceedings. The speaker traditionally does not sit on any committees, and Pelosi is not a member of any House committee.

In her statement, Stefanik did not address the involvement of then-President Donald Trump or his supporters in the riots. On the morning of Jan. 6, Trump spoke outside the White House and encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol to protest the certification of President Joseph Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Many of the people who then broke into the Capitol that afternoon wore Trump merchandise and flew Trump flags. Video recordings of that day show many of them chanted slogans in support of Trump.

People who broke into the Capitol have since said they were spurred on by Trump’s speech and believed the election certification on Jan. 6 was a fraud they had to stop.

