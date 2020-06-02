As new cases fall, hair stylists and retailers set to reopen

Hair stylists are booked for Wednesday, and the next month, as their businesses were finally cleared to reopen.
Dentists and orthodontists are slowly reopening, too, and the few that were open Tuesday said they were slammed with patients.
“I’m totally booked up for the next three to four weeks, starting tomorrow,” said Grace Bologna, owner of Bellissima Salon on Bay Street in Queensbury.
She was putting the finishing touches on her newly cleaned and spaced-out salon Tuesday, hours before Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially announced that she, and the rest of the Capital Region, could reopen in Phase 2 as of Wednesday.
“I’m getting ready, so I’m hoping it will happen,” she said. “My clients have been waiting a long time. They’re all desperate.”
She bought disposable neck guards to go under the capes that customers wear, and washable capes because the plastic ones are too hot.
“I have enough capes that I’ll be able to wash them,” she said.
Everything must be sanitized after each customer, but she said she already sanitizes brushes, combs and similar items.
“It was our practice anyway, it’s just now we have to be a little more aggressive with it,” she said.
There will no longer be a waiting room.
“We’re going to have people text or ring the doorbell,” she said. “We’re not taking walk-ins. I’m not even taking any new clients.”
The big question, for her, is safety.
“My clients, I’m hoping they will be honest and not come in if they’re sick,” she said.
In the salon, customers will sit at least 20 feet apart, with only two in the salon at a time.
“For me, it might be a little easier than some of the bigger salons because I work alone,” she said.
As Sassy Curls in South Glens Falls, stylists will work behind plexiglass shields that wrap around the sides of the chairs. There are holes in the shield so that they can reach through to cut and comb hair.
“It creates an extra barrier between myself and the client. We saw on Facebook that hair salons in New Jersey had it,” said owner Tabetha Murray. “My husband can make contraptions.”
So he built them, out of metal and plexiglass. She posted a video of one on Facebook to show her customers that she was ready to reopen safely.
“I’m excited to reopen,” she said. “I hear the enthusiasm with our clients.”
But they must be careful. Masks are required. And if the reopening of in-person professional services, retail, finance, insurance, administrative support services and real estate transactions leads to a spike in hospitalizations, businesses could be forced to close again.
The virus is still in the community.
A hospitalized nursing home resident died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Tuesday.
“We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to this person's loved ones,” county officials said in a press release.
The person was the 33rd death due to COVID-19 in Warren County.
There is only one county resident hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon. That person is in critical condition. There is no one in critical condition outside of the hospital.
Also on Tuesday:
- Warren County reported no one new had tested positive, for a total of 243 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition. Only 11 people are still sick; everyone else has recovered or died.
- Washington County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 206 confirmed cases. Three more people have recovered, for a total of 180 recoveries. There have been 13 deaths. As of Tuesday, 13 people were still sick. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported three more people tested positive, for a total of 484 confirmed cases. Many more people had recovered, for a total of 434 recoveries, 16 more than Monday. There are 35 people still sick and six hospitalized. There have been 16 deaths in total, but none Tuesday.
- Essex County reported no new cases, for a total of 53 cases. Only one person is still ill, and no one is hospitalized. No one has died.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported two patients and Saratoga Hospital reported three.
Statewide, hospitalizations continue to fall, at a little more than 3,000, and there were only 154 new hospitalizations Monday.
That is “an all-time low,” Cuomo said at Tuesday’s press conference. “Congratulations to the people of New York. Look at what you did, look at what progress you made.”
On Monday, there were 58 deaths due to coronavirus, including 11 nursing home residents.
Cuomo announced Tuesday afternoon that the Capital Region, which includes Warren and Washington counties, could move to Phase 2 reopenings beginning Wednesday, and he also announced that summer day camps can open on June 29. He has not yet made a decision on overnight camps.
He urged the public to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“Stay disciplined and stay loving,” he said.
