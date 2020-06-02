As new cases fall, hair stylists and retailers set to reopen

There will no longer be a waiting room.

“We’re going to have people text or ring the doorbell,” she said. “We’re not taking walk-ins. I’m not even taking any new clients.”

The big question, for her, is safety.

“My clients, I’m hoping they will be honest and not come in if they’re sick,” she said.

In the salon, customers will sit at least 20 feet apart, with only two in the salon at a time.

“For me, it might be a little easier than some of the bigger salons because I work alone,” she said.

As Sassy Curls in South Glens Falls, stylists will work behind plexiglass shields that wrap around the sides of the chairs. There are holes in the shield so that they can reach through to cut and comb hair.

“It creates an extra barrier between myself and the client. We saw on Facebook that hair salons in New Jersey had it,” said owner Tabetha Murray. “My husband can make contraptions.”

So he built them, out of metal and plexiglass. She posted a video of one on Facebook to show her customers that she was ready to reopen safely.