As market explodes, lawmakers push for better CBD labeling, sale regulations

How it works

CBD must be extracted from the hemp plant and the method of extraction affects safety and quality of the product.

CO2 Extraction: Efficient, highest concentration of CBD, easier to adjust concentration, no toxic residue, no chlorophyll

Steam Distillation: No toxic residue, inefficient, inconsistent concentration of CBD, potential for heat to damage CBD oil

Hydrocarbon Solvent Extraction: Consistent concentration of CBD, potential for toxic solvent residue

Natural Solvent Extraction: No toxic residue, presence of chlorophyll affects taste, lower concentration of CBD

Source: CBD Awareness Project