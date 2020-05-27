As Legislature reconvenes, local lawmakers hope to address pandemic concerns

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said it was a good idea to "consolidate decision-making" around the pandemic with the governor, but agreed it was time for the Legislature to take back some of the powers given to Cuomo.

"We're well past the height of the crisis and that suggests that it is time to go back to normal operations," she said.

Woerner said she is hoping to bring relief to small business owners as legislative activity resumes, and she hopes lawmakers can address the needs of farmers throughout the state who have faced disrupted markets and declining prices when the pandemic took hold.

She's also calling on the Legislature to investigate the state's unemployment system, which has been overrun for weeks as the number of New Yorkers filing of unemployment insurance overwhelmed the antiquated system.

"I would really like to see us delve into why did these problems exist," Woerner said.

Woerner is also the primary sponsor on a bill that would allow students to repeat the current school year while maintaining their eligibility to play varsity and intramural sports.

For Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, the transition from face-to-face meetings with colleagues to virtual Zoom calls has been difficult.