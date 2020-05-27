As Legislature reconvenes, local lawmakers hope to address pandemic concerns

New York's Legislature reconvened this week for the first time since passing a budget on April 3, and local lawmakers are hoping for a productive session that will address a wide-range of concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After nearly two months away from Albany, lawmakers met virtually for the first time Tuesday to discuss a series of COVID-19-related bills aimed at helping small businesses and local municipalities struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic.
Lawmakers were given the option to make the trek to Albany to vote on and debate legislation, but most opted to call in via Zoom.
"We have a role to play in government," Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said Tuesday.
Stec said he hopes to restore some of the powers of the Legislature and reduce those given to the governor at the onset of the pandemic in March.
On Wednesday, he co-sponsored legislation aimed at doing just that.
The proposed bill would end all emergency declarations issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo within 30 days and allow counties to issue their own COVID-19-related emergency declarations instead.
"I think the height of the crisis is behind us," Stec said. "Now's the time for us to say, 'Hey, let's re-engage the process the way it's supposed to work.'"
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said it was a good idea to "consolidate decision-making" around the pandemic with the governor, but agreed it was time for the Legislature to take back some of the powers given to Cuomo.
"We're well past the height of the crisis and that suggests that it is time to go back to normal operations," she said.
Woerner said she is hoping to bring relief to small business owners as legislative activity resumes, and she hopes lawmakers can address the needs of farmers throughout the state who have faced disrupted markets and declining prices when the pandemic took hold.
She's also calling on the Legislature to investigate the state's unemployment system, which has been overrun for weeks as the number of New Yorkers filing of unemployment insurance overwhelmed the antiquated system.
"I would really like to see us delve into why did these problems exist," Woerner said.
Woerner is also the primary sponsor on a bill that would allow students to repeat the current school year while maintaining their eligibility to play varsity and intramural sports.
For Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, the transition from face-to-face meetings with colleagues to virtual Zoom calls has been difficult.
"It's really difficult, I think, as it is for everyone, because it's all so new. It's something we've never been through," she said.
Little's staff has been working from home to answer emails, phone calls and letters from people across the sprawling 45th Senate District, which spans most of the Capital Region and North County, including parts of Washington County and all of Warren and Essex counties.
At one point, Little said she got "tennis elbow" from being on the phone so much.
"Not being any place in the district other than here at my home is just incredibly peculiar for me," she said.
Now that lawmakers are back in session, Little said she's looking to resolve a number of pandemic-related issues impacting local businesses, including finding a way for restaurants to resume in-person dining, a key component to the region's tourism-driven economy.
Restaurants in the state have been limited to carryout and delivery orders since the end of March when Cuomo signed an executive order shuttering all dining rooms in an attempt to contain the virus' spread. They won't reopen until Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan, which likely won't be reached until the middle of summer.
Tourists, Little said, likely won't order takeout when they come to visit places like Lake George for the day.
"Put picnic tables in the town parking lot and let people eat in the parking lot," she said.
The pandemic has also highlighted a number of pre-existing issues, such as a lack of broadband access in some parts of the region.
Around 20% of households in Warren County, and 23% of those in Washington County, don't have broadband access, according to census data released in 2018.
The lack of a proper internet connections has proven to be a barrier for students trying to complete classwork since schools and libraries closed in late March, Little said. She's even heard stories about students having to complete assignments in library parking lots just to gain access to Wi-Fi.
A "top priority" for Little is finding a way to expand internet access in the region.
"I would like anything that's going to help our internet," she said.
Still, she's hopeful schools can return to normal in the fall.
"My hope is that our schools are back in regular session for the fall," she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.