As COVID surges, health care providers look to adapt

Hudson Headwaters Health Network is in the process of rescheduling annual doctor visits and redirecting resources to its urgent care centers to address a growing need for acute care services fueled, in large part, by the surge of COVID-19 cases brought on by the highly transmissible delta variant.

In an email to patients this past week, the nonprofit health-care provider — which has more than 20 health clinics throughout the sprawling North Country, where access to medical care is sparse — announced plans to push back annual physicals and wellness visits scheduled through December to early next year.

“In order for us to accommodate the increased demand for sick and acute care visits, we will be rescheduling many routine annual wellness visits and annual physicals from this fall to early in 2022,” the email reads.

In addition, the health-care provider said it extended the hours of operation for its two urgent care facilities in Glens Falls and Warrensburg earlier this month to help meet a surge of patients seeking acute care services that has extended wait times by hours.

The announcement comes as medical providers across the state, including local hospitals, struggle to meet an influx of patients amid staff shortages and a surging pandemic that has been spreading mostly among the unvaccinated.

Vaccine rates, meanwhile, have remained flat throughout much of the region despite efforts from public health officials, who have repeatedly urged all residents to get inoculated as soon as possible.

The issue extends to hospital networks across the country, including Vermont, where the University of Vermont Health Network has been under strain since the onset of the pandemic, according to an AP report.

Other hospital networks across the country, including in Idaho, have been overwhelmed by COVID patients, which has limited patient care for other medical issues.

Nearly 1 in 5 of American households have been forced to delay medical care for serious illness, according to a new poll released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

In New York, a state mandate that went into effect last month requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated by Sept. 27 has exacerbated the issue, putting hundreds of workers across the state who declined to get inoculated out of work at least temporarily until they get the vaccine.

At Hudson Headwaters, 98.5% of employees have been vaccinated and a limited number of deferrals and exemptions were granted, according to William Borgos, chief medical officer for the health care provider.

Staffing, however, remains “very tight” and recruitment efforts to fill positions across the network are underway, he added.

But while the provider works to fill positions, a “significant number” of annual appointments across most of the network have been rescheduled in order to free up resources.

“This has allowed us to create space to see the surge of patients presented with acute concerns, many of them COVID-19 related,” Borgos said in an email.

He added there have been several occasions where more than 1,800 patients visited facilities in a single day across the network. The Broad Street urgent care in Glens Falls has been “especially busy,” Borgos said.

“Our urgent care center at the Health Center on Broad Street has been especially busy, primarily evaluating patients presenting with symptoms suspicious for COVID-19,” he said.

Roughly three quarters of positive COVID tests each day involve unvaccinated individuals, Borgos said.

The surge in patients has led to longer wait times for patients that on several occasions have extended several hours.

“We are working very hard to adjust staffing to greatly reduce this wait time,” he said. “We do communicate with the local ERs, and we do believe our efforts are helping to keep many patients out of the hospital-based ERs.”

Glens Falls Hospital has also experienced a similar uptick in the need for acute care services, resulting in a “herculean effort” by staff members, who have been working extra hours to meet the growing demand.

Thirty-eight employees are still out of work due to the state’s vaccine mandate, but the hospital has been navigating staffing shortages long before the mandate took effect, said Ray Agnew, a hospital spokesman.

The hospital currently has 200 openings for various positions, including housekeepers, lab assistants and registered nurses.

Around 80 agency staff workers are enlisted a week to help meet the demand, but Agnew said the hospital has doubled its efforts to fill the vacancies with permanent workers.

A growing need for acute care services that has created a “busier than usual” emergency department has only added to the difficulties. COVID cases have accounted for 10% of patient admissions, Agnew said.

Of the 20 COVID-related hospitalizations on Friday, 17 involved unvaccinated individuals, Agnew said.

Still, emergency room wait times vary day-to-day depending on the volume of patients.

“The real issue is a region-wide surge in acute cases of other kinds — causing a busier-than-usual emergency department, and an above-average census, which has been the case since mid-summer,” Agnew said. “This, coupled with the staffing crises which began well before the vaccine mandate, has resulted in a herculean effort by our teams.”

Meanwhile, at Hudson Headwaters, Borgos said the organization is committed to patient care and he urged everyone to get a COVID shot and flu vaccine.

“As the health of our region is truly a team effort, we encourage all community members to do their part and make sure they get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

